Windows 10 November 2021 Update is live! After several months of Insider testing, the November 2021 Update, version 21H2, is going live for the public. Like the previous versions, this would be a phased-out release, meaning not everyone would get it at the same time. However, through the ISO files, you can force and clean install Windows 10 version 21H2 on your devices without waiting for the official notification.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO