Public Health

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Surge Worse Than Summer, Cases in Kids

By NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois is now seeing more new COVID cases per day than it has in nearly 10 months in the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holiday. Doctors now say children are among the groups hardest hit by the rise in cases. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...

Not Me!
3d ago

why do the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the same protection that didn't protect the protected in the first place?

James Bryant
3d ago

lies, they are saying this to persuade you to get your kids vaccinated. kids beat this with little to no troubles then they have great immunity

