Trouble Ahead for the Next Farm Bill

(NAFB) – The European Parliament approved the biggest reform to their farm subsidies in decades. Reuters says the vote switches much of the cash subsidies to smaller farms and rewards producers who use more sustainable farming methods. The Common Agricultural Policy has been criticized for years over the way the bulk of EU ag subsidies went to large landowners and industrial ag firms. Backers of the deal say the reform will change that. However, environmentalists say the deal doesn’t go far enough in taking care of the environment and fighting climate change.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO