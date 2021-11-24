ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Trouble Ahead for the Next Farm Bill

By i3gradiopushbin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – A Successful Farming article says there may be trouble ahead for the upcoming Farm Bill in Washington, D.C. A former USDA official says the 2023 legislation could be in trouble if...

Mark Allen
3d ago

it's time to exclude big agriculture companies from receiving farm subsidies and all other forms of corporate welfare from the government. helping american farmers is one thing,paying millions to wall street speculators and huge wealthy businesses is not

