Vaughan dropped by BBC over involvement in Yorkshire crisis

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

SALFORD, England (AP) — Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan was...

www.ftimes.com

SkySports

Michael Vaughan: The 2009 Yorkshire match in which Azeem Rafiq alleges ex-England captain made racist remark

The match where Michael Vaughan allegedly made a racist remark towards a group of Asian players in 2009 has been identified as Yorkshire's T20 match against Nottinghamshire. The match was shown live on Sky Sports, and footage shows Vaughan shaking hands with four Yorkshire team-mates - Adil Rashid, Azeem Rafiq, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, and Ajmal Shahzad.
Michael Vaughan
#Bbc Yorkshire#England#Salford#Ap#Asian
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan breaks his silence: Former England captain says 'I'm sorry' to Azeem Rafiq amid racism allegations as ex-cricketer insists he was 'proud as punch' of Asian stars playing for Yorkshire

Michael Vaughan has broken his silence as the former England captain apologised to Azeem Rafiq in the wake of his involvement in cricket's racism crisis. Vaughan, 47, was accused by former Yorkshire star Rafeeq and two other Asian team-mates of saying 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it' ahead of a cricket match for the county in 2009.
