ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broderick: How come this Thanksgiving feels more like Groundhog Day?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyQHh_0d5jSzIm00

The calendar says Thankgsiving is this week, but it seems more like the second day in February if you ask me.

So much about the sports world in the past year seems like something we have seen over and over again, much like what has defined Groundhog Day after the Bill Murray movie changed that holiday forever.

It will be yet another Thanksgiving Day where we sit down and watch a bad Detroit Lions team most likely lose.

That's definitely a sad song that continues to play on repeat for Lions fans.

Later this weekend, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will try once again to beat Ohio State. Does anyone think that will actually occur this year? You know what they say about the definition of insanity ... .

Back in March, Tom Izzo and the MSU basketball team made it to the NCAA tournament (barely) — which it's managed to do in each of the past 23 years.

And just last week, locally, it was the volleyball state championships in town at Kellogg Arena. And yet again it was St. Philip playing for a title. The Tigers won yet another state crown — making it 22 championships — more than twice as many as any other Michigan school that plays the sport.

For all those things, same story, different year.

And much like the repetitive nature of the movie "Groundhog Day," on this late Thursday in November we again have a Thanksgiving column in the sports section.

For more than two decades, the Enquirer has handed out its Golden Turkey Awards to those in the sports world who have offered up somewhat "turkeyish" behavior that has frustrated us, upset us, or just made us laugh because of its ineptness (we nearly retired the honor and renamed it the Matt Patricia Award, but the former Detroit Lions head coach left town before we could get the name changed at the engravers — you know, it's so hard to get things done quickly since COVID.)

But as tradition would dictate, it is the new Lions football coach that gets our first Golden Turkey Award. Not wanting to let anything to chance, Detroit's Dan Campbell came out strong with some strange behavior that surrounded the biting of knee caps when he was first introduced a the new Lions head coach. True blue fans were willing to let that slide, citing passion. But now, as the team is heading to another historic winless season, it seems we should back-order some Golden Turkeys for the coming year. He has, what, six years on his contract? Probably won't last that long, but it never hurts to be ready.

Sticking with the Honolulu & Blue theme, we could keep on going for the rest of this column with Golden Turkeys in the Detroit Lions category. Jared Goff (maybe the worst starting QB in the NFL?), the Ford ownership group (no Super Bowls appearances since taking over - 58 years and counting). But, lets focus on a non-Lion, doing the most Lions thing ever. A Golden Turkey Award for Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who beat Detroit by doinking the ball on the goal post and over, making the longest field goal in NFL history (could only happen at a place called Ford Field.)

And with that, I have already had my fill of turkey. There has been so much negative energy coming out of the past few years, with a global pandemic, that we are going to spend the rest of this space being positive — in the only way Detroit pro sports fans can.

Yes, the Detroit Tigers were still bad last. Still a sub-.500 team last summer, but a Pumpkin Pie Award still goes to new manager A.J. Hinch for giving us hope. There is not too many Major League Baseball towns that will look at a 77-85 record and believe the team is on the verge of the playoffs — but that is what is happening in Detroit. With a young pitching staff, even younger players on their way up from Toledo, it is 'Pie' in the sky hope that drives Tigers fans this holiday.

And, the same is true for the NBA team in Motown. The Pistons were bad once again last year. So bad, Detroit earned the No. 1 choice in the NBA draft and took Cade Cunningham. And, that alone, earns the Bad (hopefully, not for long) Boys a Pumpkin Pie Award.

The Red Wings, too, had a high draft pick earned by ineptitude. And Detroit is skating at just around .500 this year, but there is excitement once again around the team, so a Pumpkin Pie for Stevie Y and what he is doing for his old club.

Which all shows that what someone is thankful for, has a lot do with their circumstances.

One thing this Thanksgiving makes me even more thankful than usual: Sports are back. Our circumstances in 2020 showed us that we didn't know how much we missed sports until it was gone.

Everything feels a bit new since last spring, with stadiums opening up and a more normal football season this fall. After the darkness of 2020, due to the pandemic, we didn't want to experience those days over and over again — when each day did seem like it was just a repeat of the last in true "Groundhog Day" style.

So thankfully, we seem to be past all of that.

And, even if we, again, have to watch a winless Lions team (with one tie) play on Thanksgiving Day, we do get to do so with our families this year. And for that, we can be thankful.

Stay healthy, and Happy Thanksgiving.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
detroitsportsnation.com

Former Michigan RB absolutely destroys Jim Harbaugh on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

“There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion.”. That was the comment made by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in regards to the allegations of Bo Schembechler not doing the right thing when he discovered late UM doctor Robert Anderson was sexually assaulting athletes while giving them an exam.
NFL
The Spun

Photo Of This Sad Ohio State Fan Is Going Viral

It’s a bad day to be an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. The No. 2 Buckeyes controlled their destiny heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. A win and they’d cement their spot in the Big Ten Championship with eyes on the College Football Playoff. A loss was never under consideration.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Bill Murray
on3.com

Joel Klatt gives stern warning to Cincinnati, Bearcat fans

The Cincinnati Bearcats, their fans, and fans of College Football Playoff chaos, finally got their moment on Tuesday. The Bearcats climbed into the number four spot, making them one of four teams in the College Football Playoff if it started this week. However, FOX College Football analyst, Joel Klatt, has a few words of caution to share with Cincinnati and those rooting for them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thanksgiving#Football#Detroit Lions#Ohio State#Msu#Kellogg Arena#Tigers#Turkeyish#The Matt Patricia Award#Covid
thefocus.news

What does 'WCF' mean on the Detroit Lions jersey?

You might have noticed the Detroit Lions have the initials ‘WCF’ on their jerseys during NFL games, but what does it mean? Who does it honour and when did it first appear?. After 11 games in the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions are still awaiting their first win of the NFL campaign.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Detroit falls short in trenches, on sidelines

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. As he typically has been throughout the season, Jared Goff was largely conservative with his decisions in his return from injury, but at least he was accurate with his attempts, completing 21-of-25 for 171 yards. Goff also had two touchdowns, including a pretty 39-yard deep throw to Josh Reynolds, standing tall in a muddy pocket to deliver the throw.
NFL
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

18
Followers
35
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy