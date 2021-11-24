ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Why the HBO hit series Succession chose to film in Richmond

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMKh7_0d5jSnxI00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sometimes your favorite television and movie stars are spotted around Richmond (hello, Ewan McGregor ). Other times Richmond can be spotted in your favorite television shows and movies. Such was the case Sunday night when Richmond played a role in the critically-acclaimed HBO series Succession.

How and why was Richmond chosen to host the Roy family in Succession season three, episode six entitled "What It Takes?"

For that answer, we went straight to the source.

"We have a long-standing relationship with HBO," Andy Edmunds, Director of the Virginia Film Office, said when asked why Succession chose to film in Richmond.

The plot of the episode ( no spoilers ) centered around Logan Roy and his family attending a political conference in Virginia.

While Succession could have stayed in New York to film those scenes, the production team instead chose to hit the road.

"They were looking for a place to expand the show. Looking for a grand hotel entrance," Edmunds said. "The Jefferson Hotel can't get much more perfect than that."

So for a few monuments toward the start of the hour-long episode, we see the Roy family drive through Richmond with shots of the skyline, Monument Avenue, and of course the Jefferson Hotel.

While the exterior shots are familiar to Richmond natives and Jefferson Hotel guests, the interior hotel shots might not be.

Edmunds said he believed the interior shots were filmed at a hotel in New York City.

While Richmond was never mentioned by name in the show, the characters did talk about being in Virginia.

Ultimately, Edmunds said the cast was in town for about a day and a half. But that brief time was preceded by a couple of months of prep work and exterior shooting.

"A lot of production went into it. The show's crew blended in with our local Virginia crews," he said. "For one day of production, crews will usually spend about $300,000 on the ground."

So were any of the Succession stars actually in Richmond or was it all Hollywood magic?

While Edmunds said he was not sure exactly who was or was not in town, actor Nicholas Braun (who portrays Cousin Greg) posted on social media back in May 2021 that he was in Richmond and looking for restaurant recommendations. We wonder where he ended up.

Did you see Succession filming in Richmond? Did you run into any of the stars? Share your story and photos by emailing newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor's 'Raymond & Ray' filming around Richmond

Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor have been spotted around Richmond filming “Raymond and Ray,” an Apple Original Films production. On Tuesday, crews filmed scenes of Hawke running down the street in Jackson Ward and chatting with Sophie Okonedo, a British actress known for her role in “Hotel Rwanda.” On Wednesday, film crews were spotted outside of Quirk Hotel and filming around West Broad Street in downtown Richmond. Hawke and Okonedo were also spotted filming in Oakwood Cemetery in the East End.
RICHMOND, VA
Times Union

HBO releases trailer for Troy-filmed 'The Gilded Age'

A one-minute trailer for the nine-part HBO series "The Gilded Age," was released Thursday, providing a peek into what the series - heavily shot in and around Troy - will look like. Exteriors and interiors were used to make Troy look like 1882 New York City for the Julian Fellowes...
TROY, NY
TVLine

Music Industry Drama The Idol, Starring The Weeknd, Lands Series Order at HBO

HBO is working for The Weeknd. Actually, make that the other way around. The network has given a formal series order to The Idol, a subversive drama about the music industry, co-created by and starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, TVLine has learned. Also co-created by Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, the series “centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” per the official logline. As previously announced, The Weeknd will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp. Additional series regulars include Suzanna Son, Steve Zissis and Troye Sivan, according to our...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
michiganchronicle.com

HBO Documentary Series, BLACK AND MISSING, Debuts November 23

A four-part documentary series BLACK AND MISSING, by multiple Emmy® winner Geeta Gandbhir and award-winning documentarian, journalist, author and activist Soledad O’Brien, follows sisters-in-law and Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they fight an uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media. The series, which was three years in the making, takes on new urgency given the renewed national conversation on “missing white woman syndrome”.
TV SERIES
highlandernews.org

The fifth and final season premiere of HBO’s hit series ‘Insecure’ delivered on multiple ends

Art can simply imitate life, but it is excellent art that can build a world to reflect our innermost desires, feelings and experiences. “Insecure” is a loosely biographical television show created by actress, writer and producer, Issa Rae. Over the course of its five-year run, critics and audiences alike have raved — it is not commonplace for a corporate entity like HBO to invest in and provide a platform for a show that centers a pair of upwardly mobile, Black women from Los Angeles, navigating careers, failed romances and general adulthood. Needless to say, “Insecure” is nothing short of refreshing. On Oct. 24, the first episode of the series’ final season premiered in a poetic prelude to Issa Rae.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For HBO Documentary Film THE SLOW HUSTLE

Check out this Official Trailer for the HBO DOCUMENTARY FILM “THE SLOW HUSTLE”. From director Sonja Sohn, of Baltimore Rising and star of HBO’s “The Wire”. Executive Produced by Emmy Award-winner Marc Levin. Premieres December 7, 2021 at 8PM ET on HBO and HBOMax. SYNOPSIS:. THE SLOW HUSTLE, a feature...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Nicholas Braun
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Television#Episode Six#New York City#The Virginia Film Office#Jefferson Hotel
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
TV & VIDEOS
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy