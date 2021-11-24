ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Colorado DEA agent charged with pulling work gun on Montana bar patron

By The Associated Press
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Colorado is charged with pulling his government-issued handgun on a man at a Bozeman bar while he was intoxicated.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 32-year-old Ryan Donahue of Parker, Colorado, is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

Donahue made an initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday, where his bail was set at $150,000. He did not enter a plea.

Court records say Donahue and others were leaving a Bozeman bar at 2 a.m. Monday when Donahue reportedly pulled his Glock 17 handgun and put it on or near the man's neck.

Bystanders were able to wrestle the gun away.

