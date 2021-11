As the silly season heats up with an opening at Florida and another potentially coming at Miami, here are the names to watch this weekend:. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell: As several very good jobs (Florida, LSU, USC and Virginia Tech, at least) search in a shallow candidate pool, Campbell could be a tempting option. With a win over TCU on Friday, he’ll have five consecutive seasons with at least seven wins — easily the best run the Cyclones have ever had.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO