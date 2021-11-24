Michigan has a chance to make a statement with recruits in the Buckeye State as it prepares to take on rival Ohio State in The Game this weekend.

Once a fertile recruiting ground for Michigan, the state of Ohio has been a tough one to win over for the Wolverines as of late. Michigan has zero commits from Ohio this cycle and landed just one prospect from Ohio last cycle in safety Rod Moore.

The 2023 recruiting class doesn’t look like it will be too Michigan friendly either with four of the top five prospects in the state already committed elsewhere.

Still, Ohio is one of the best high school football states in America, and there is plenty of talent to go around. Here is a look at five Ohio recruits Michigan fans need to know.

OL Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio) High (2023)

Montgomery is one of Michigan’s top overall targets for next cycle. The 2023 On300 prospect recently released a Top 6 of Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma, but many are projecting this to come down to Michigan and Ohio State. Michigan hosted Montgomery this summer and is slated to get him on campus twice over the next month, including this weekend. Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has done an excellent job of recruiting him. Of course, Ohio State is pushing and has done a phenomenal job as well. This weekend’s result could have a big impact on Montgomery moving forward.

WR Anthony Brown, Springfield (Ohio) High (2023)

Brown camped with Michigan this summer and earned an offer from the Wolverines following a strong performance. However, Brown abruptly committed to Minnesota in early September. The four-star 2023 prospect has continued to make visits, so it will be interesting to see if the Wolverines get back in the mix here. Brown is a speedy slot receiver that fits what Michigan is looking for on the offensive side of the ball. Getting him back on campus will obviously be key if Michigan wants to make another run here.

RB Willtrell Hartson, Washington (Ohio) Massillon (2023)

Michigan hosted Hartson for its BBQ at The Big House this summer and is continuing to evaluate him. While the Wolverines have yet to offer, Hartson is firmly on the radar and could emerge as a viable option with time. If Michigan opts not to take another back this cycle, there is a strong possibility that the Wolverines will take two in 2023, opening the door even further for Hartson. Right now, the three-star prospect holds offers from Boston College and Temple.

TE Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe (Ohio) Unioto (2024)

Michigan has yet to offer any recruits in the state of Ohio in the 2024 recruiting cycle, which is a bit of a surprise. That, however, could change this weekend as the Wolverines prepare to play host to Galloway for The Game. Galloway is quickly establishing himself as one of the best underclassmen in Ohio and holds early offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Vanderbilt and others. Michigan tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh is closely monitoring Galloway and will get a chance to size him up in person on Saturday.

QB Ryan Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio) High (2025)

Montgomery is one of only a handful of 2025 recruits with a Michigan offer in hand. The younger brother of the aforementioned Luke, Ryan camped with Michigan this summer and earned an offer after impressing U-M quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Luke, Ryan is set to be on campus twice over the next month, including this weekend for The Game. Along with Michigan, Ryan holds early offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee and others. Ryan started on varsity as a freshman and guided Findlay to the state playoffs.