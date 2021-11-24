ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A Look At Five Ohio Recruits Michigan Fans Need To Know

By EJ Holland about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWosF_0d5jRpRJ00

Michigan has a chance to make a statement with recruits in the Buckeye State as it prepares to take on rival Ohio State in The Game this weekend.

Once a fertile recruiting ground for Michigan, the state of Ohio has been a tough one to win over for the Wolverines as of late. Michigan has zero commits from Ohio this cycle and landed just one prospect from Ohio last cycle in safety Rod Moore.

The 2023 recruiting class doesn’t look like it will be too Michigan friendly either with four of the top five prospects in the state already committed elsewhere.

Still, Ohio is one of the best high school football states in America, and there is plenty of talent to go around. Here is a look at five Ohio recruits Michigan fans need to know.

OL Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio) High (2023)

Montgomery is one of Michigan’s top overall targets for next cycle. The 2023 On300 prospect recently released a Top 6 of Clemson, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma, but many are projecting this to come down to Michigan and Ohio State. Michigan hosted Montgomery this summer and is slated to get him on campus twice over the next month, including this weekend. Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has done an excellent job of recruiting him. Of course, Ohio State is pushing and has done a phenomenal job as well. This weekend’s result could have a big impact on Montgomery moving forward.

WR Anthony Brown, Springfield (Ohio) High (2023)

Brown camped with Michigan this summer and earned an offer from the Wolverines following a strong performance. However, Brown abruptly committed to Minnesota in early September. The four-star 2023 prospect has continued to make visits, so it will be interesting to see if the Wolverines get back in the mix here. Brown is a speedy slot receiver that fits what Michigan is looking for on the offensive side of the ball. Getting him back on campus will obviously be key if Michigan wants to make another run here.

RB Willtrell Hartson, Washington (Ohio) Massillon (2023)

Michigan hosted Hartson for its BBQ at The Big House this summer and is continuing to evaluate him. While the Wolverines have yet to offer, Hartson is firmly on the radar and could emerge as a viable option with time. If Michigan opts not to take another back this cycle, there is a strong possibility that the Wolverines will take two in 2023, opening the door even further for Hartson. Right now, the three-star prospect holds offers from Boston College and Temple.

TE Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe (Ohio) Unioto (2024)

Michigan has yet to offer any recruits in the state of Ohio in the 2024 recruiting cycle, which is a bit of a surprise. That, however, could change this weekend as the Wolverines prepare to play host to Galloway for The Game. Galloway is quickly establishing himself as one of the best underclassmen in Ohio and holds early offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Vanderbilt and others. Michigan tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh is closely monitoring Galloway and will get a chance to size him up in person on Saturday.

QB Ryan Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio) High (2025)

Montgomery is one of only a handful of 2025 recruits with a Michigan offer in hand. The younger brother of the aforementioned Luke, Ryan camped with Michigan this summer and earned an offer after impressing U-M quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Luke, Ryan is set to be on campus twice over the next month, including this weekend for The Game. Along with Michigan, Ryan holds early offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee and others. Ryan started on varsity as a freshman and guided Findlay to the state playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
On3.com

Bryce Young reacts to Auburn players mocking Alabama celebration

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t take too kindly to Auburn players mocking the Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams‘ signature touchdown celebration. In a postgame interview following Alabama’s four-overtime win in the Iron Bowl, Young had a few words for the Tigers. “We saw it,” he said. “It was noted. But...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Springfield, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Findlay, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Springfield, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Galloway, OH
State
Washington State
City
Massillon, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Harbaugh
The Spun

Photo Of This Sad Ohio State Fan Is Going Viral

It’s a bad day to be an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. The No. 2 Buckeyes controlled their destiny heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. A win and they’d cement their spot in the Big Ten Championship with eyes on the College Football Playoff. A loss was never under consideration.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
detroitsportsnation.com

Former Michigan RB absolutely destroys Jim Harbaugh on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

“There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion.”. That was the comment made by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in regards to the allegations of Bo Schembechler not doing the right thing when he discovered late UM doctor Robert Anderson was sexually assaulting athletes while giving them an exam.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Clemson#The Buckeye State#Wolverines#Notre Dame#Wr
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Boston College
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
Politics
The Spun

Todd McShay Getting Crushed For His Comment About Ohio State

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy