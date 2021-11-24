Penn State hoping starters return at Michigan State; reaction to James Franklin's new deal: Newsstand

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford runs during a 2021 contest. (Photo Credit: BWI/Steve Manuel)

Penn State was the talk of the sports world on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions made a big splash then, as they and head football coach James Franklin agreed to a new 10-year deal. It will pay the 49-year-old $85 million in guaranteed money should he finish the 2031 season still on the PSU sideline.

Reaction to that is a big part of the newsstand for Nov. 24. But, we also have Franklin updates from his typical Tuesday news conference and more.

Let’s jump into the day’s top tweets and headlines.

Penn State tweets of the day

We cannot start anywhere but with the contract news. It came right around 4:30 p.m. ET.

Now, let’s take a look at what Franklin had to say about Saturday’s upcoming matchup with the Michigan State Spartans.

In current team news, Jahan Dotson is the latest Nittany Lion to accept a Senior Bowl invite, while Jordan Stout is a Ray Guy Award finalist.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“This was something Pat Freiermuth told me when Coach [Tyler] Bowen ended up leaving for the NFL. Pat told me that I had to trust the head guy because he’s going to take Penn State to the promised land. That always stuck with me and I always believed that would be the case. It’s great knowing this is the direction everyone wants to go.”

–PSU Class of 2022 tight end commit Jerry Cross to BWI’s Ryan Snyder on James Franklin’s contract extension.