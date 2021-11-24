How Buckeyes embrace rivalry, keys to winning The Game

Weekend Kickoff is presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems.

DUBLIN — Ohio State wasted no time destroying Michigan State.

The Buckeyes torched the Spartans with a massive first half, and now they can turn their full focus to The Game.

The trip to Ann Arbor won’t be easy for Ryan Day and his team, but the Buckeyes certainly are confident heading north to the Big House.

former Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter and former Ohio State fullback and linebacker Zach Boren, alongside Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward.

