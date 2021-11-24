ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Buckeyes embrace rivalry, keys to winning The Game

By Austin Ward about 7 hours
Weekend Kickoff is presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems.

DUBLIN — Ohio State wasted no time destroying Michigan State.

The Buckeyes torched the Spartans with a massive first half, and now they can turn their full focus to The Game.

The trip to Ann Arbor won’t be easy for Ryan Day and his team, but the Buckeyes certainly are confident heading north to the Big House.

Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems is back again to break it all down as the Buckeyes look for another big road rivalry win in their quest for a return trip to the College Football Playoff and a shot at winning a national championship.

This week’s show features former Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter and former Ohio State fullback and linebacker Zach Boren, alongside Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward.

This week's episode is presented by Columbus Worthington Air.

Don't miss the full episode of Weekend Kickoff at Urban Meyer's Pint House.

