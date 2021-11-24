ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of Nov. 26

By Damon Poirier Newsroom Administrator/Historian
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Time Capsule looks at a meteor, a giant rat, D.B. Cooper and The General. The Thursday, Nov. 24, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal carried a report from the Mt. Calvary correspondent on the front page. The report stated that Mr. Hunt, who lived on the Cook James place,...

www.mdjonline.com

CBS News

Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama woods

An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. The packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "I currently have a...
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Books of the week of Nov. 17

Christmastime is in full swing in Possum, Virginia, and the live nativity scene is drawing all kinds of attention. Thomas Hammond and his wife Theresa are Joseph and Mary – and they have just received a subpoena to appear for a preliminary injunction before Judge Cynthia Baker Kline, otherwise known as Ichabod.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marietta Daily Journal

A better use for Cobb transit sales tax

Reading about the various options for mass transit in the MDJ, I find a few things missing. Cobb County is too spread out for bus or rail to be efficient. Mass transit can't pay for itself in densely populated cities; how ineffective will it be in Cobb? What would the projected ridership per bus be? Will the added buses be mostly empty? The buses I see now have few riders. Adding buses will not help that situation. What will the transit time be compared to driving your own car, even on our congested highways? If it takes me an hour to drive to work and two hours on the bus which will I take?
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb inks $8.3M deal for a dozen new buses

Cobb County will purchase 12 new natural gas-powered buses at the cost of around $8.3 million for CobbLinc, the county’s bus transit service. Given final approval by county commissioners last week, the deal will replace aging, vehicles in CobbLinc’s 70-bus fleet. Each bus being replaced is, on average, 12 years old and has 625,000 miles on it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

A Storey from the Greatest Generation

After dark on the day he turned 22 years of age, Harold Storey bedded down with a few buddies in the basement of a French house near the Moselle River. They had a birthday blast. Literally. German artillery fire blew away the entire structure over their heads. That was Sept....
MILITARY
Marietta Daily Journal

Events ringing in the holiday season in Cherokee County

Families in Cherokee County looking for holiday fun will have a variety of festivities to choose from. Holiday Lights at Veterans Park is open now through Dec. 31. The drive-thru event stretches across two miles of the park, displaying numerous lights and holiday displays. Tickets are $20 per car, while...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Neely Young to hold book signing

Neely Young, former publisher of Georgia Trend magazine, is out with a new book: “Georgia Made: The Most Important Figures Who Shaped the State in the Twentieth Century.”. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 5, at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Ave. The flier...
MARIETTA, GA
The Trussville Tribune

Commentary: Georgia Christmas

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary “When I was a kid, we didn’t have no Christmas tree,” said the waitress, placing a hamburger on the table before me. I was in North Georgia, in a restaurant attached to a gas station. My waitress’s name was Sharon. I know this because her name tag said […]
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Ga. General Assembly action expected on childhood lead exposure

Legislation to further protect children from the toxic effects of lead exposure is expected to be presented in the upcoming Georgia General Assembly session. State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said a final report with recommendations is coming in early December from the House Study Committee on Childhood Lead Exposure she chaired.
GEORGIA STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Holly Christensen: Not today, COVID

While none of us gets out of here alive, we do have the ability to influence how we exit or, more pointedly, how we don’t. A healthy diet and exercise, for example, can prevent myriad issues from diabetes to heart disease. But without the fangs or claws of imminent demise, distant consequences seem improbable and make the call of fast food and couches easy to answer.
SCIENCE
republic-online.com

Miami County Time Capsule

Maybe you do not realize it, but the Shrine ceremonial which is to be held in Paola Tuesday, Nov. 22, will be one of the biggest shows ever pulled off in the town. About 3,000 red capped Shriners will be here. A class of 200 will be initiated. There will be a big street parade with 3,000 in line and twice that many watching. The ceremonial will be held in the Radiator Building. Noble A. J. Sexton, of Fontana is already on the job with a force of men, getting the building in shape. Every one of the more than 5,000 members of Abdallah temple will receive invitations to be in Paola. In addition, members of the Shrine at Pittsburg, Kansas City, and Springfield have been invited and the visiting Shrines are expected to bring along their bands and patrols. Because Paola is located so near the boundaries of four Shrine temples a record crown is expected here.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS

