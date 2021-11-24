MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of Nov. 26

Maybe you do not realize it, but the Shrine ceremonial which is to be held in Paola Tuesday, Nov. 22, will be one of the biggest shows ever pulled off in the town. About 3,000 red capped Shriners will be here. A class of 200 will be initiated. There will be a big street parade with 3,000 in line and twice that many watching. The ceremonial will be held in the Radiator Building. Noble A. J. Sexton, of Fontana is already on the job with a force of men, getting the building in shape. Every one of the more than 5,000 members of Abdallah temple will receive invitations to be in Paola. In addition, members of the Shrine at Pittsburg, Kansas City, and Springfield have been invited and the visiting Shrines are expected to bring along their bands and patrols. Because Paola is located so near the boundaries of four Shrine temples a record crown is expected here.

MIAMI COUNTY, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO