Computers

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 leaked benchmarks look like good news for Windows on ARM PCs

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Geekbench listing has been spotted for the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. The CPU got a single-core score of 1,010 and a multi-core score of 5,535. As with all leaked benchmarks, these figures could prove to be inaccurate or for a different piece of hardware. Windows on ARM PCs...

www.windowscentral.com

windowscentral.com

Forget other budget laptops and check out these HP Envy x360 Black Friday deals

HP's Envy x360 15 convertible laptop blew me away when I reviewed it earlier this year, noting impressive battery life, performance, and overall design. The Envy brand is a more affordable alternative to the premium Spectre x360 lineup, but it borrows many of the same features without costing nearly as much. If you like the idea of a 15.6-inch laptop that can have its display spin around for tent, stand, and tablet modes, this is likely the best you'll find in this price range. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available, but only while HP's Flash Sale lasts through the day.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

How to score this new Samsung Chromebook from Walmart for only $87

If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chrome OS laptop, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook under $200. Even now, you can head over to Best Buy and find nearly a dozen devices priced as low as ninety-nine dollars and some of these Chromebooks are actually decent models. However, there’s one deal going right now that can score you one of the better budget-minded Chromebooks on the market for as little as $87 but there is a catch.
COMPUTERS
#Snapdragon#Windows#Benchmarks#Lenovo Yoga#Geekbench#Cpu#Intel Core
PC Magazine

Save on Intel-Powered Laptops With Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart

‘Tis the season once again for outstanding deals, and there’s no better time than now to take home a new laptop. With a host of laptops running Intel’s powerful i3 and i5 processors, Walmart’s selection of Black Friday deals is striking. These models balance performance and features with affordability. With...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Black Friday tablet deals: Android and Windows tablets on sale now, $45 Fire tablet returns soon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android or Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet to wrap and put under the tree this year for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet on the same platform makes a lot or sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop today

This is an amazing 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal! It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155, down $144 from its original price of $299. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, so if you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up. You’ll want to hurry, though: This laptop is flying off the shelves, and the offer may not go the distance.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook is ONLY $155 today

The best Black Friday deals now include a fantastic deal on a 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook. Right now, you can buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $155 at Walmart, saving you $145 on the usual price. It’s the perfect time to grab a new Chromebook for less than usual and it’s all thanks to the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Chromebooks are the ideal accessory for students on a tight budget or those who regularly work on their commute and could do with something lightweight and practical.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Qualcomm looks to beat Intel, AMD, and Nvidia with its own ARM gaming CPUs

When you think about the manufacturers behind the best gaming CPUs on the market, you’ll picture AMD or Intel before Qualcomm even crosses your mind. However, with computers slowly but surely transitioning away from the 43-year-old x86 instruction set to an ARM-based one, it might not be long before our gaming PCs use Qualcomm processors.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Walmart's early Black Friday deals: $129 Samsung Chromebook, $89 Apple AirPods

In addition to the traditional sale on Black Friday itself, Walmart planned two events early this month with some eye-opening deals on computing devices. The first event happened last week, but the second early Black Friday sale has kicked off on November 10 online and will hit brick-and-mortar stores at 5 a.m. on November 12. Here are some of the highlights.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Black Friday 2021 laptop deals: Best prices on MacBooks and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday might be tomorrow but big discounts on laptops are popping up with savings on Apple, Samsung, Dell and more. You're sure to find some unbelievable doorbuster deals that might draw you in, but most that we've seen so far you should probably pass on.
COMPUTERS
gsmarena.com

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Moto G Stylus 2022 5G and Moto 'Austin' renders leak

Motorola has gone into overdrive – the company just finished announcing five new models (well, six) and now three more devices leak. One is the expected Snapdragon 8 gen 1 flagship, another is a new stylus-packing model and the third is a mid-range or perhaps entry-level offering. Here is what the 91Mobiles has uncovered about the upcoming devices.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook review: More Chromebook for the money

Last year's Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook was and still is one of our top picks for the category, primarily because it was a bargain for a premium Chromebook. The 2021 Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (the added "i" denotes an Intel chip, though there is no AMD version) is mostly the same as the 2020 model and remains an excellent value for its build quality, features and performance. The difference between last year's model and this year's is mainly a move from Intel's 10-gen Core i3 processor to an 11th-gen Core i3 that boosts performance while basically leaving battery life about the same, at nearly 11 hours in our tests. If you're looking for a better Chrome experience at a more sensible price, the Flex 5i is a great place to start. That said, the 10th-gen model is still around and a steal at about $330.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

This Asus ROG RTX 3060 gaming PC with Ryzen 7 CPU is $250 off at Best Buy

If you're looking for a pre-built gaming PCs, we've got a list of sweet Black Friday gaming PC deals starting as low as $870. You can find even more good stuff in our big list of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals. But if you'd like a specific recommendation, here's one: Best Buy has knocked $250 off the price of an AMD Ryzen 7-based Asus ROG gaming desktop, dropping it to $1,249.99 for Black Friday.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Snapdragon 898-Powered Galaxy S22+ For The US Market Gets Benchmarked

Samsung‘s upcoming flagships, i.e. the Galaxy S22 series, are the talk of the town lately. You will see new information about the devices from the Galaxy S22 lineup pop-up here and there. The latest information incoming is for the Galaxy S22+ model. Notably, the Galaxy S22+ powered by the Qualcomm...
CELL PHONES

