Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 leaked benchmarks look like good news for Windows on ARM PCs

Last year's Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook was and still is one of our top picks for the category, primarily because it was a bargain for a premium Chromebook. The 2021 Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (the added "i" denotes an Intel chip, though there is no AMD version) is mostly the same as the 2020 model and remains an excellent value for its build quality, features and performance. The difference between last year's model and this year's is mainly a move from Intel's 10-gen Core i3 processor to an 11th-gen Core i3 that boosts performance while basically leaving battery life about the same, at nearly 11 hours in our tests. If you're looking for a better Chrome experience at a more sensible price, the Flex 5i is a great place to start. That said, the 10th-gen model is still around and a steal at about $330.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO