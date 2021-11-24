ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How inflation could (finally) boost loan demand

By Jim Dobbs
American Banker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny action to stem the rising tide of inflation could be good for lenders in the near term. Janney Montgomery Scott analysts studied the last six periods of notable inflation — spikes in 1974, 1980-81, 1984 and 1990-91, as well as smaller increases in 2001 and 2008 — and found correlating...

FOXBusiness

Inflation causing hardship for nearly half of US households, survey shows

Soaring inflation is inflicting financial pain on nearly half of U.S. households as prices for everyday necessities like food and gasoline continue to surge, according to a Gallup survey published on Thursday. About 45% of households are being hurt by the recent price spike, according to the survey of nearly...
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Jump Over 3.6% | December 2, 2021

After two days of decreases, the average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan moved up to 3.603%. That's an increase of 0.148 percentage points from yesterday's average. Almost all other loan categories also saw rate increases, with the 30-year refinance loan averaging 3.802%. Although rates have been a little...
MarketWatch

Nearly half of Americans say inflation has caused them ‘financial hardship’ and how the omicron variant could affect mortgage rates

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Nearly half of Americans say inflation has caused them ‘financial hardship’. As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says it’s time to retire the word ‘transitory,’ a new Gallup poll gives insight into the effects of rising prices. Read More Debt collectors can DM, email and text you about unpaid bills. Here’s what you need to know.
American Banker

No end in sight for COVID restrictions at banks, credit unions

The omicron coronavirus variant could exacerbate inflationary pressures on customers while necessitating permanent shifts in the way banks and credit unions operate branches and staff corporate offices. The new strain, identified last week in South Africa, was reported in more than a dozen countries in recent days. The U.S. confirmed...
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Are Flat With the Fed's Faster Taper Plans, Omicron Variant in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday, amid investor concerns around the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans to potentially taper faster than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just 1 basis point to 1.424% by around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.762%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields rose earlier in the day on Wednesday.
American Banker

Reimagining the Federal Home Loan Bank System

A vital cog of the United States’ financial system is at risk. For 89 years, the Federal Home Loan Bank System has been a reliable source of liquidity for most of the nation’s banks, credit unions and insurance companies. Without meaningful change, this remarkable public-private partnership is nearing the end of its relevance.
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
