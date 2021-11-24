ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As College Enrollment Plunges, Schools Must Adapt to Post-Pandemic Reality

By Andrew Osterland, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout half the country's post-secondary institutions saw a 3.2% drop in student enrollments this year, on top of a 3.4% decline last year, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found. The cumulative 6.6% drop over two years has raised concerns that fewer Americans see the value of post-secondary education,...

shoredailynews.com

Va Public Schools show enrollment drop

Enrollment in Virginia public schools dropped again this fall and is down more than 46,000 students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The official headcount of students statewide plunged from 1,298,083 in fall 2019 to 1,252,756 in fall 2020 — and then dipped again to 1,251,970 this fall, according to data posted online by the Virginia Department of Education.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvik.org

Enrollment Trends at Black Hawk & Sandburg Colleges

The two colleges are keeping an eye on trends in higher education and the job market. Heather Bjorgan, Dean of Enrollment Management at Black Hawk College, says 3,700 students attend classes in Moline, Kewanee, and online. And not as many adults are enrolled at Black Hawk this year due to demand in the job market and higher wages.
MOLINE, IL
The Daily Inter Lake

School enrollment rebounds from pandemic decline

Public school enrollment is on the rebound in Flathead County following a decline brought on by Covid-19. When the pandemic hit schools in 2020 it upended how schools operated. There were closures, virtual learning components and families opting to home school, which spiked in 2020, but has since declined. All...
Radio Iowa

Pandemic, good job market lead to community college enrollment drop

The pandemic and the tight labor market are cited as two of the main causes for a drop in community college enrollment in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Education’s Community College administrator Jeremy Varner. “Our enrollment at our 15 community this fall is down about 1.6% from the prior year — bringing us to about 82,000 students,” Varner says. “While that enrollment is down — national fall enrollment at community colleges is down about 5.6%.”
POLK COUNTY, IA
cuestonian.com

Cuesta College’s decreased enrollment rates

Jason Curtis, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Cuesta College, broke down the institution’s decreasing enrollment rates during the pandemic. According to Curtis, between the fall semester of 2019 and 2020, enrollment rates dropped nearly 8%. From fall of 2020 to 2021, the amount of students enrolled dropped about 9.5%.
COLLEGES
Pioneer Press

Enrollment losses at MN colleges look even worse in year two of pandemic

Defying hopes of stabilization, the enrollment decline at Minnesota colleges and universities appears to be even greater this fall than it was last school year. The public Minnesota State system has lost students for 10 straight years since peaking in 2011, but the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated that trend. Last...
MINNESOTA STATE
lbccviking.com

LBCC winter enrollment steadily rose despite the pandemic

Despite reports that California community colleges are seeing vast declines in enrollment, winter enrollment at LBCC has not only stayed strong, but has risen during the pandemic. Winter enrollment at LBCC has steadily grown since the winter session was first introduced in 2014, according to data provided by the college.
COLLEGES
okcfox.com

EPIC laying off staff due to significant decrease in enrollment 'post-pandemic'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EPIC Charter Schools is laying off staff due to a significant decrease in enrollment "post-pandemic." Officials said the virtual school began the 2019-20 school year with just under 28,000 students for its two school districts – Epic One-On-One Charter School and Epic Blended Learning Center. During...
TULSA, OK
pinalcentral.com

Legacy school expansion to boost enrollment

CASA GRANDE — With an $8 million expansion project expected to begin in early 2022, Legacy Traditional School in Casa Grande hopes to open up an additional 450 spots for potential students. The school already has a waiting list of prospective students wishing to enroll at every grade level for...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
yachatsnews.com

By re-thinking how to reach new students, Oregon Coast CC sees strong post-pandemic turnaround in 2021 enrollment

The coronavirus has taken huge bites out of Oregon’s coastal economy, affecting everything from restaurants and hotels to stores and child care availability. Less visible, but no less profound, was the hit taken by Oregon Coast Community College, which saw its enrollment numbers plummet from 939 full-time equivalent students before the pandemic to 516 in 2020 – a drop of 45 percent.
NEWPORT, OR
WCNC

Here's why college enrollment continues to drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — College enrollment continues to drop, but why is that happening?. The National Student Clearing House says enrollment in higher education has declined by 6.5% since the pandemic began. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. And community colleges are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
accesslocal.tv

Adapting to Pandemic Learning…Again

Written by Bella Richmond, Intern, Met Sacramento High School. Despite my hopes, school is not back to normal. My name is Bella, and I’m a Junior in high school. I’m a student at the Met Sacramento, which has been in session since September 2nd. Coming back in person, I didn’t see any suggestions for how students could emotionally adapt to being back in school. I am not the only one having a hard time leaving quarantine-related struggles at the door. According to AP News, more than 120,000 U.S. children lost a primary caregiver in the pandemic, and another 22,000 children experienced the death of a secondary caregiver. Coronavirus is not over yet, and the expectation that students should academically perform at the same level as before the pandemic is unrealistic. I reached out to four other students at my school to get their takes on being in person. From their interviews, I gleaned that the transition into school affected each student uniquely, according to their experiences at home and in online school during the lockdown.
EDUCATION
seaislenews.com

Jimmie Bruce Discusses College Enrollment: News & Numbers

Jimmie Bruce is a writer and educator in Youngstown, OH. Below, Mr. Bruce provides an update on college enrollment and whether it’s being impacted by the pandemic. The first decade of the 2000s was perhaps the heyday of college enrollment in the U.S. Enrollment figures consistently rose to a point where there was concern that the number of students obtaining college degrees was unsustainable compared to the number of relevant graduate jobs available. Recent statistics give rise to the question: was this “problem” a luxury that may not be seen again?
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
uisjournal.com

BEYOND: College Majors in a Post-Pandemic World

Addison Keeley started his freshman year as a culinary arts major. “When I started at LLCC, I was majoring in culinary because my dad was teaching several classes for the major, and overall, I was interested in becoming a chef,” he said. Keeley took a year off to focus on...
COLLEGES

