ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Loretta Ortiz Ahlf elected new Minister of the Supreme Court

By Political
riviera-maya-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico City, Mexico — The Senate of the Republic has elected Loretta Ortiz Ahlf as the new minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN). Ahlf received 92 of the 114 votes cast in favor of her election. Loretta Ortiz Ahlf is...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Corruption, drugs, instability mar Honduras election

Hondurans head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a country wracked by corruption and beset by powerful drug-trafficking gangs that have even infiltrated the top ranks of government. Many young people have given up hope of a better future and think only of migrating to the United States. Since the coup d'etat that deposed Manuel Zelaya in 2009, the country has been run by the right-wing National Party of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accused in the US of involvement in drug trafficking. Zelaya's wife and former first lady Xiomara Castro, of the leftist LIBRE party, leads in several opinion polls. But many fear the ruling party, represented by Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura, will not readily give up power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Ortiz Ahlf
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Dutch government ‘truly sorry’ for gender recognition law that required sterilisation for legal recognition

The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#U S Supreme Court#Nepotism#Scjn#The Federal Judiciary
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Place
Mexico City
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Organizer Ali Alexander Will Comply With Subpoena Because He’s Broke

Ali Alexander, one of the main organizers of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot, has announced that he will comply with a congressional subpoena over his role in the attempted insurrection. In a video posted to Telegram on Saturday evening, Alexander appeared on camera for the first time in months, saying he will be “privately deposed in December,” while adding that he doesn’t plan on fighting the subpoena because he doesn’t have “money to spend on legal bills.”
PROTESTS
Shine My Crown

BLM Co-Founder on Kyle Rittenhouse’s Claims He Supports the Movement: ‘We See Him on Social Media Throwing Up White Supremacist Signs’

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FOREIGN POLICY
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy