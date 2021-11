The holiday season, heralded by Black Friday, is often a time for reminiscing about the past. For instance, I remember a time, a few years either side of 2000/Y2K/The Willenium, when really big pockets were a thing. Particularly if you were a bit nu-metal or a bit goth. They were great. There’s nothing like walking down the street with your Gameboy banging against your knee. Sadly, as technology shrank faster and faster, so did trousers, until everyone was stuck with skinny jeans that you can’t even squeeze a bit of change into. It’s especially frustrating as I reckon you could happily fit the lovely Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless into one of those big pockets.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO