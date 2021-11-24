As college enrollment plunges, schools must adapt to post-pandemic reality

Written by Bella Richmond, Intern, Met Sacramento High School. Despite my hopes, school is not back to normal. My name is Bella, and I’m a Junior in high school. I’m a student at the Met Sacramento, which has been in session since September 2nd. Coming back in person, I didn’t see any suggestions for how students could emotionally adapt to being back in school. I am not the only one having a hard time leaving quarantine-related struggles at the door. According to AP News, more than 120,000 U.S. children lost a primary caregiver in the pandemic, and another 22,000 children experienced the death of a secondary caregiver. Coronavirus is not over yet, and the expectation that students should academically perform at the same level as before the pandemic is unrealistic. I reached out to four other students at my school to get their takes on being in person. From their interviews, I gleaned that the transition into school affected each student uniquely, according to their experiences at home and in online school during the lockdown.

