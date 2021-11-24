F-M to hold Nov. 30 informational meeting about proposed capital project

Fayetteville-Manlius School District residents are invited to attend a Nov. 30 informational meeting about the district’s proposed $52 million capital project that will be voted upon on Dec. 7.

According to an F-M press release, the proposed project would “allow for programmatic upgrades and improvements, create a better connection between the school’s House 1 and 2, centralize administrators’ and

counseling offices, improve heating and ventilation throughout the school and renovate portions of the building to better meet students’ needs.”

The district has three elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school. The proposed project focuses solely on the high school, which has about 1,400 students.

“Every aspect of this project will have a direct impact on every student who walks through those doors,” said F-M High School Executive Principal Raymond Kilmer.

The release also states that the proposal aligns with the district’s 2020-23 Strategic Plan, which includes a focus on capital improvement projects that enhance learning spaces, build security and accessibility, and ensure district facilities are responsive to contemporary teaching and learning needs.

If voters authorize the project in December, the district anticipates that construction would begin in spring or summer 2023 and span about four years.

The informational meeting takes place in the high school’s cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. The address is 8201 E. Seneca Turnpike.

Attendees are asked to RSVP online and enter through the House 1 entrance. They are also expected to social distance and wear face masks at the meeting.

The vote on the project will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Absentee ballot applications are available online or at the Fayetteville-Manlius School District Office, located at 8199 E. Seneca Turnpike in Manlius.

Applications must be received at the F-M District Office by 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 if the ballot is to be mailed or 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 if the ballot is to be picked up.