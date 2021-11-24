ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Just in time for the holidays: A new Hallmark store opens in the Lehigh Valley

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
With the holiday season approaching, a new place to get your holiday cards, gifts and more has opened in South Whitehall Township.

Norman’s Hallmark, the nation’s largest independent owner of Gold Crown Hallmark stores, recently opened its newest location at Crest Plaza Shopping Center on North Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Twp. The new store marks an expansion of the card and specialty gift retailer’s area presence, joining existing locations at South Mountain Shopping Center in Allentown, the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall and Palmer Park Mall in Easton.

The store will offer a full line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with fashion and fashion accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. You’ll find well-known brands such as Lenox, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Willow Tree, Vera Bradley, Brumate, Squishmallows, PuraVida and Godiva, among many others.

The store is hiring. For more information on current job opportunities, visit https://normanshallmark.com/pages/career-opportunities .

Family-owned Norman’s Hallmark currently operates nearly 70 locations. With roots dating back more than 80 years, Norman’s Hallmark has grown from a single retail store in Trenton, New Jersey, to a leading force in the social expression industry. The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and recently expanded into Delaware and northern Maryland; it also maintains a strong ecommerce presence.

