NHL

WATCH: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning blank Philadelphia Flyers

 3 days ago

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy crafted his first shutout this season as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers for the ninth straight time, a 4-0 decision on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy (9-3-3) turned away all 34 shots he faced to register his 27th career shutout and win his 199th career game.

He improved his career mark against the Flyers to 10-2-0 with three shutouts.

Steven Stamkos scored his 10th goal of the season and added two assists.

Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry each scored their first goals, with Bogosian also chipping in one assist. Alex Barre-Boulet found the net for the second straight game for the Lightning, who are 9-1-2 in their past 12 games.

Mikhail Sergachev recorded two assists in his 300th NHL game — his third straight with a helper.

The team played its second game without Brayden Point (upper body) after announcing earlier in the day that it would be without the top-line center for 4-6 weeks.

Playing in its first of a stretch of 13 of 20 road games, the Flyers experienced more offensive woes.

In addition to being blanked for the third time, they announced during first intermission that forward Derick Brassard, who scored twice Saturday against Boston, suffered a lower-body injury. Brassard did not return.

Philadelphia has managed just 15 goals in its last nine games.

In the first of back-to-back games in the Sunshine State, Carter Hart got the nod in net and stopped 31 of 35 shots.

Bogosian — playing in just his seventh game of the season — hammered home a shot from above the left circle and past Hart just 2:28 into the game for a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Stamkos started a quick rush, delivered the puck to Bogosian and got it back on the defenseman’s slick backhanded pass. The captain then gave the home side a two-goal lead by burying a shot at 6:43.

With the Lightning on a delayed penalty, Perry — scoreless in his first 17 games with his new club — beat Hart in close to make it 3-0.

At 7:26 of the third, Barre-Boulet scored in his second time in the lineup after being recalled Sunday morning from AHL affiliate Syracuse to replace Point.

–Field Level Media

