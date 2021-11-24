ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Calgary Flames win again, pull away late to beat Chicago Blackhawks

 3 days ago

Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie late in the third period to help the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Tkachuk gave the Flames a 3-2 lead when he banked in a shot from the goal line off the skate of Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones at 14:25.

Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson each had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for the Flames, who have won four straight.

Reese Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Blackhawks, who are 5-2-0 under interim head coach Derek King. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves on 37 shots.

Dillon Dube gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 1:19 of the first period when he took a pass in transition along the left wing and carried the puck in before snapping a shot far side on Fleury on the Flames’ first shot of the game.

Hagel tied it 1-1 at 8:57. Johnson and Ryan Carpenter each won a battle along the boards before Carpenter fed Hagel, who scored from the top of the left circle.

The Flames capitalized on a failed clearing attempt by the Blackhawks to take a 2-1 lead at 13:06. Defenseman Connor Murphy’s clear hit Brad Richardson’s skate, and the Flames forward sent a backhand pass to Milan Lucic in the right circle, who beat Fleury glove side.

Chicago took advantage of a misplay by Markstrom to equalize. Markstrom played the puck behind his net for Lindholm in the bottom of the right circle, but it was Johnson who picked up the loose puck and fired home his first NHL goal before the Flames goalie had reset in his net to tie it 2-2 at 3:51 of the second period.

Trevor Lewis scored into an empty net at 18:39 of the third period to make it 4-2 and Johnny Gaudreau added another empty-net tally with 26 seconds remaining to seal the 5-2 final.

–Field Level Media

NHL
DENVER, CO
