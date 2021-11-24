ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Connor McDavid’s point streak ends in Edmonton Oilers’ loss to Dallas Stars

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars held Connor McDavid without a point for the first time this season in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

McDavid attempted three shots, including a one-timer that grazed the crossbar with 12.8 seconds left. He entered the contest with a season-opening 17-game point streak, the third longest in franchise history behind Wayne Gretzky, who had a 51-gamer in 1983-84 and a 30-game streak in 1982-83. It also snapped an overall 25-game point streak for McDavid dating back to April 29 against Calgary.

Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendening also scored goals for Dallas, which won for the fourth time in its last five games. John Klingberg, who entered the game with just three points all season, added three assists.

Jake Oettinger stopped 21 of 22 shots to improve to 3-0 this season as the Stars extended their home win streak to four games.

Ryan McLeod scored for Edmonton, which had a two-game win streak snapped. Stuart Skinner finished with 29 saves.

Dallas took a 2-0 lead in the first period with a pair of power-play goals just five minutes apart. Hintz got the first one when he tipped in a Alexander Radulov deflection of a Klingberg point shot for his sixth goal in six games.

Robertson followed with his fourth goal of the season, firing in a wrist shot from the right circle over Skinner’s glove.

Gurianov extended the Dallas lead to 3-0 at the 9:27 mark of the second period with a breakaway goal, beating Skinner with a backhand shot through his pads for his third goal of the season.

Edmonton cut it to 3-1 just over a minute later when McLeod took a cross-ice pass from Leon Draisaitl at the end of a two-on-one rush and roofed a shot over a sprawling Oettinger for his third goal of the season.

Glendening then put Dallas back up by three goals again at the 8:19 mark of the third period when he redirected Ryan Suter’s shot from the left point past Skinner’s glove for his fifth goal of the season.

–Field Level Media

