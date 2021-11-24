ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Touring Sacramento’s doomed Capitol Annex reminded me that California love is bipartisan

Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor better or worse, most Californians equate Sacramento with government and politicians. Every company town has its landmarks laden with lore and accompanying lingo. In Sacramento, we are about to bid adieu to one of those landmarks: After nearly 70 years of use, the dully dubbed Capitol Annex will soon be...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Sacramento business no longer allows food inside due to California garbage law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Soon, you'll have to think twice before throwing out your leftovers. A law is requiring everyone to properly dispose of organic waste. That includes businesses. Thomas Wilkins is an employee at Great Escape Games in Sacramento. The center for gamers has something for everyone, literally allowing for...
Sacramento Bee

Sacramento, California house sells for $1 million

On October 31, 2021, a seller has sold a roomy property built in 2001 located in the 8100 block of Split Rail Way in Sacramento. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $269 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 14,560 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds protest school COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the California Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of demonstrators descended on California’s Capitol on Monday to protest the state’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students. “I don't think that's fair if it's forced upon them,” said Grady Gaal, who was in attendance. The 11-year-old missed his fifth-grade class at Oak Meadow Elementary School...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
SFGate

Bipartisan infrastructure bill passes: Here's what California will get

Billions of dollars will be poured into California's roads, pipes and wires, among other infrastructure projects, after President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Tuesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris at his side. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., celebrated the passage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Bacteria Bear’ statue is relocated to make way for Capitol Annex Project

The bronze bear statue lovingly nicknamed “Bacteria Bear” has moved. The statue, which has stood outside the California governor’s office since it was purchased by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009, was moved Friday to make way for the State Capitol Annex Project construction. It has been relocated to the reception area of the temporary governor’s office in the swing space, according to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.
POLITICS
Sacramento Bee

California’s proposed redistricting maps could split Sacramento in two. That can’t happen

If the maps released last week by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission remain unchanged, Sacramento would be divided between two representatives in Congress, and the dividing line between their jurisdictions would be just as dumbfounding as the idea itself. In the House of Representatives draft map, a peculiar zigzag halves the downtown grid, jumps the American River at Paradise Beach and narrowly keeps Sacramento State University’s campus under a single congressperson.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJLA

US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives from California to DC for the holidays

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in D.C. for the 2021 holiday season after a 3000-mile journey across the country. Every year, officials select a different national forest to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. This year, the tree came from the Six Rivers National Forest in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
cbslocal.com

California, Sacramento Average Gas Prices Reach Record Heights

SACRAMENTO (CNN/CBS13) — California gas prices hit an average price of $4.671 a gallon Friday, tying the highest recorded average price for regular gasoline set in October 2012, according to AAA. America’s largest state by population has the highest gas prices in the country. The national average dropped slightly to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

The outlook for Alzheimer's in California| Health Beat with Brea Love

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A recent report from the California Department of Public Health and Alzheimer's Association projects the number of people living in the state with Alzheimer's will double by 2040. This not only impacts those dealing with the disease but the many that will take on the role of caregiver in the coming years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Love#Capitol Annex#Californians#Non Covid#The White House
Sacramento Bee

See Sacramento Mayor Anne Rudin’s political career in pictures

Former Sacramento Mayor Anne Rudin was elected to the City Council in 1971, running against an incumbent in the city’s first district elections. She served for 22 years, eight as mayor — the first woman popularly elected to the position. Here’s a look at the political career of Rudin, who died Thursday, as photographed by The Bee:
SACRAMENTO, CA
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy