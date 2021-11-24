ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkins Kroll acquires Morrico Equipment LLC

By Pacific News Center
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtkins Kroll Inc., an Inchcape Company, announced Wednesday the acquisition of Morrico Equipment Holdings Inc, which owns the subsidiary Morrico Equipment LLC, one of Guam’s. largest heavy equipment dealerships. “Morrico Equipment LLC, is one of the most respected dealer groups in Guam and Micronesia with a strong culture, strong...

CNMI identifies 45 new COVID-19 cases during Nov. 24 testing

Forty-five (45) additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI. This brings the CNMI total to 649 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified and confirmed through travel and surveillance testing on Nov. 24, 2021. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. Of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

5 recreational waters polluted this Thanksgiving weekend

If you’re planning to go to the beach this Thanksgiving weekend, be advised that the results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on November 23, 2021, identified that the following five recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:. Agat Togcha Beach – Cemetery. Hagatna...
EPA
