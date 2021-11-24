Atkins Kroll acquires Morrico Equipment LLC

Bonita Springs-based Herc Holdings Inc., an equipment rental supplier operating through Herc Rentals Inc., has completed the acquisition of Toronto-based Rapid Equipment Rental Limited and also acquired Chicago-area SkyKing Lift Rentals. Rapid Equipment is a full-service general equipment rental company with about 110 employees and seven locations serving construction and industrial customers throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), one of the largest equipment rental markets in North America. SkyKing Lift Rentals is a single-location equipment rental business specializing in mobile elevating work platforms, including scissor and boom lifts. The addition of SkyKing expands the company’s Chicago-area presence to six locations. “With both teams now on board, we have significantly improved our coverage in the dynamic Toronto and Chicago equipment rental markets as we continue to serve a diverse mix of construction, industrial and government customers,” Herc President and CEO Larry Silber, is quoted in a news release.

