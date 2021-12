Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes their resounding Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Goodison Park has set a benchmark for the rest of the season.His side went to Old Trafford and hammered Manchester United 5-0 in October but Klopp was more impressed with the way his players handled the occasion of a feisty encounter against their near-neighbours to walk away with a 4-1 win.Not only was it their biggest victory at Goodison Park in 39 years it was just Klopp’s second success at the home of their rivals.And after the emotion of last season, when Virgil Van Dijk’s campaign was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO