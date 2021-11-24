Deep Dive: How Digital Identity Solutions Can Enable Age-Restricted Vending Machines to Satisfy Verification Requirements
Unattended retail solutions have been around for decades, with vending machines carrying sodas and snacks being rolled out as cost-effective solutions to sell food and sundries without forcing merchants to purchase retail property or employ full-time employees. These machines have branched out in recent years, with many now selling expensive items...www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0