The Atlanta Falcons have had a topsy turvy journey so far this season, but they’re 4-4 and still in contention for a playoff spot. You never know what Atlanta Falcons team you’re going to see, but they can be dangerous when they’re firing on all cylinders. The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their toughest loss of the season, a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos at home. Whether it was Dak Prescott recovering from injury or signs of deeper issues, the team needs a bounceback win this week. The Falcons head to Jerry World to take on the Cowboys this Sunday, so let’s take a look at the best player props.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO