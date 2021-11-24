Christmas Came Early! How You Can Watch ‘Rudolph’ Tonight

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is going to be airing tonight, November 24th, just in time to kick off the holiday season. By tuning into the station 10TV tonight, you can watch the staple Christmas movie—that is, if you’re okay with watching a Christmas movie before Thanksgiving!

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. on channel 10TV to catch the beloved Christmas reindeer and the rest of his gang save Christmas.

How to watch ‘Rudolph’ tonight

NBC/Videocraft International

While 10TV is technically a Columbus, Ohio station, 10TV comes in different forms that varies as seen in the grid below.

Channel Video Aspect PSIP Short Name Programming[11]

10.1 1080i 16:9 WBNS TV Main WBNS-TV programming / CBS

10.2 480i MeTV MeTV

10.3 Dabl Dabl

10.4 Crime True Crime Network

10.5 Quest Quest

10.6 Circle Circle

If you’re an avid watcher of one of the 10TV channels, Rudolph will be airing again December 11th at 8 p.m. If interested in kicking off the holiday season, we already have the full list of ABC and CBS’s holiday schedules so check that out next!