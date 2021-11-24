ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury continues deliberations in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurors in the case of three white...

www.fox32chicago.com

Nevada Current

Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief

Policy, politics and progressive commentary There’s no pleasure to be taken from the guilty verdicts returned Wednesday by a Glynn County jury in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; there is only relief and thanksgiving that in the end justice could be done, at least in a case in which the evidence was so well-documented and seemingly obvious. Given that they […] The post Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief appeared first on Nevada Current.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deliberations
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Connection To Wilkinsburg Tax Return Robbery, Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a woman’s death during a theft involving her tax return money in Wilkinsburg. In August, a jury found Kaijin Scott guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and tampering in the 2018 death of Keiauna Davis. He was sentenced Monday to mandatory life in prison, plus an additional 12 to 24 years. In July 2019, Laya Whitley and Dane Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and robbery in connection to the shooting. Both accepted a plea deal, with Whitley agreeing to a...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Chicago

Marquise Smith, 26, Charged With Murder In Shooting That Killed Man Near 79th And Dan Ryan In July

CHICAGO (CBS) — A West Pullman neighborhood man stood charged Thursday with the murder of another man in a gas station parking lot near 79th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway this past summer. Marquise Smith, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting on Saturday, July 24 that killed a man identified in published reports as James Antonio Scales. Around 5:15 a.m. that morning, police officers on patrol in the Chatham neighborhood heard gunfire on the first block of East 79th Street, and found the 36-year-old victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A shooter in a passing car had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Smith was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Area Two homicide detectives. He appeared in bond court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Colby Lawton death: Man sentenced for murdering baby son

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering his one-month-old baby son. Colby Lawton was shaken violently by his father and went into cardiac arrest on 9 May last year in Ashridge Court in Newbury, Berkshire. James Lawton, 28, of Boreham Field, Wiltshire, was found guilty of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox32chicago.com

$750K bond set for man accused of attempting to break into Oak Brook home on Thanksgiving

OAK BROOK - A bond has been set for a Cook County man accused of attempting to break into an Oak Brook home on Thanksgiving night. Sean Anderson, 24, of Westchester, was charged with one count of armed violence, attempt home invasion, attempt residential burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney's Office.
OAK BROOK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Aurora man charged in hammer attack, strangling

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday after allegedly striking someone he knew with a hammer and strangling them Saturday. Jonathan T. McDonald, 22, was accused of entering the victim's home and hitting them in the head with a hammer, demanding money and strangling the victim, according to Kane County prosecutors.
AURORA, IL
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
Davenport Journal

Man stabbed his mother to death then set the vehicle on fire while his 4-year-old niece was inside; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Prosecutors said the defendant killed his 59-year-old mother and 4-year-old niece. The girl was murdered by her uncle, she was trapped in a car seat with her 5-year-old brother in a vehicle that was set on fire by her uncle. Her brother was able to escape but she didn’t make it and passed away in the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
