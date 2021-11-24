ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FERC Defends Decision to Approve Mountain Valley Pipeline in 2nd Circuit

 3 days ago

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is (surprisingly, under the current regime) sticking up for its decision made during the Trump administration to...


New Fortress Permit to Ship LNG by Rail May Expire on Nov. 30

The environmental radicals on the left continue their push to defeat the construction of an $800 million liquefaction plant in Wyalusing (Bradford County), PA, meant to liquefy and ship LNG to a planned facility on the Delaware River, for exporting to other countries. The left’s latest ploy? Antis are proclaiming a special permit issued during the Trump administration that allows LNG from the Wyalusing plant to be shipped via special rail cars is about to expire at the end of this month and almost certainly won’t get renewed. In addition, antis have stirred up some of the liberal locals near the port facility where the LNG would get safely loaded onto ships. It is a continuing, coordinated two-pronged attack against the project.
State
West Virginia State
KPVI Newschannel 6

FERC to revisit federal approval for Jordan Cove

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted last week to evaluate whether to revoke federal approval of the Jordan Cove Energy Project. The decision comes after months of continued setbacks to the natural gas project dealt by state permitting agencies. Jordan Cove is a proposed liquid natural gas export facility in...
marcellusdrilling.com

2nd Circuit Drives Final Nail in NY Constitution Pipeline Project Coffin

In February 2020 pipeline giant Williams officially confirmed it was ending its years-long bid to build the Constitution Pipeline, a $683 million, 124-mile pipeline from Susquehanna County, PA to Schoharie County, NY to move Marcellus gas into NY and New England (see Sad Day: Williams Declares Constitution Pipeline Project Dead). Even though Williams declared the project dead, virulent anti-fossil fuelers, afraid that the Constitution may rise again like Dracula from the dead, continued to sue in a bid to drive the very last nail in the coffin of the project, which happened last week.
marcellusdrilling.com

Antis Out of Options After Latest PUC Ruling re Mariner East Pipe

Is the glass half empty, or half full? Last Friday MDN told you that the Pennsylvania State Public Utility Commission (PUC) issued a list of 14 new requirements for the Mariner East Pipeline projects, for all three pipelines–ME1, ME2, and ME2X (see PA PUC Continues to Dump on Mariner East Pipes – 14 New Todos). In essence, the PUC slapped yet more bureaucratic red tape on the project. At least that was our take. Call it the glass half empty view. We spotted a mainstream media article bemoaning the fact that with this latest PUC ruling anti-drilling zealots who have hounded the project for years are now pretty much out of options and resigned that the project will get completed in the next month or so. That’s a great big glass half full!
eenews.net

FERC meeting: Pipelines, blackouts and ‘fearmongering’

A Midwestern natural gas pipeline jeopardized by a recent court order is poised to remain in operation this winter, but the developer behind the project should stopy trying to scare the public, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Richard Glick said yesterday. The comments about "fearmongering" from Glick, a Democrat, regarding...
bloomberglaw.com

D.C. Circuit Skeptical of FERC’s Refund Orders in Rate Dispute

A panel of federal judges Thursday questioned energy regulators’ approach to lowering rates of return for a group of electric transmission owners across the Midwest—and the amount of refunds they owe to their customers—in an eight-year dispute. The U.S. Court Of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit weighed whether the Federal...
World Link

FERC Commission votes to reexamine the Jordan Cove LNG Project approval

On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requested a briefing on whether to suspend their conditional approval of Pembina’s proposed Jordan Cove LNG export terminal and Pacific Connector fracked gas pipeline in Southern Oregon. FERC Chairman Richard Glick remarked that the commission made numerous mistakes by approving Jordan Cove LNG, and the briefing request asked Pembina to clarify whether they intend to continue pursuing the project.
marcellusdrilling.com

32 New Shale Well Permits Issued for PA-OH-WV Nov 15-21

Last week Pennsylvania issued 15 new permits for shale well drilling, up nicely from the prior week of just 2 new permits. Ohio issued 9 new permits last week, and West Virginia issued 8 new permits. All totaled, the M-U saw 32 new permits issued last week, the most we’ve seen in a single week for some time. More drilling on the way!
INDUSTRY
Farm and Dairy

Pa. commission approves pipeline failure settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a settlement related to a massive pipeline failure and fire in Beaver County involving the “Revolution Pipeline” — resulting in nearly $2 million in civil penalties and additional preventative measures required by the pipeline operator, Nov. 18. Incident. The Revolution Pipeline...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Friends, federal officials are in the main completely immune from claims for damages for violating the Constitution. But the Supreme Court has been clear that there is liability for "garden variety" search-and-seizure claims. So, over at Jurist, IJers Anya Bidwell and Nick Sibilla explain why the Court should grant review to a pair of cases and tell lower courts to stop tossing search-and-seizure cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marcellusdrilling.com

Talk of Scrapping WV’s New Oil & NatGas Property Tax Valuation Law

Complete confusion continues to reign with respect to West Virginia’s House Bill (HB) 2581, a new law passed on the last day of the annual WV legislative session in April. HB 2581 changes how the State Tax Department values producing oil and gas wells for property tax purposes (see WV Passes Bill to Change O&G Well Valuations for Taxes). The bill was supposed to streamline and provide a fairer system for assessing taxes on oil and gas production. It seems to have done the opposite, creating a complex system that is currently mired in controversy with both drillers and landowners confused about how much of a tax bill they will owe next year. There is serious talk of throwing out the HB 2581 law and starting over again.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Squabbling Breaks Out at FERC Meeting Over Regulating GHG Emissions

An interesting back and forth took place (we’d call it squabbling) at a technical conference last Friday hosted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC Chairman Richard “Dick” Glick pontificated that so-called global warming considerations must be made when evaluating new pipeline projects. He has used that excuse for years to vote against every single new pipeline project brought before him. Another FERC Commissioner, James Danly, pushed back and revealed flaws in Glick’s reasoning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canadian midstreamer files for NGL pipeline approval

NorthRiver Midstream's NEBC Connector is critical to continued Montney developments. Canadian midstream company NorthRiver Midstream filed an application with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) November 19 for approvals to build and operate its C$350mn (US$275.5mn) NEBC Connector Pipeline system in the Montney gas play straddling the Alberta-British Columbia border. The...
INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

OOGEEP Says Oil & Gas Makes Infrastructure Bill Possible

Vice President Kamala Harris, the disappearing Vice President (her poll numbers are even worse than Biden’s) visited Columbus, Ohio last week to tout the newly-passed so-called $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Wait, you didn’t know she was in Columbus? We didn’t either. She’s virtually invisible these days. At any rate, Harris failed to mention the key role fossil fuels will play in making Biden’s infrastructure plan even remotely possible to implement. Don’t worry, the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) has a column in the Columbus Dispatch providing “the rest of the story” that Cackling Kamala left out of her talk…
COLUMBUS, OH
KFYR-TV

North Dakota state legislature approves initial funding for west-to-east pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With experts predicting a natural gas bottleneck in a few years, state officials are looking for ways to increase their capacity. During last week’s special session in Bismarck, legislators approved $150 million towards construction of a pipeline that would bring natural gas from the Bakken to the eastern part of the state.
BISMARCK, ND

