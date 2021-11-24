FERC Defends Decision to Approve Mountain Valley Pipeline in 2nd Circuit

In February 2020 pipeline giant Williams officially confirmed it was ending its years-long bid to build the Constitution Pipeline, a $683 million, 124-mile pipeline from Susquehanna County, PA to Schoharie County, NY to move Marcellus gas into NY and New England (see Sad Day: Williams Declares Constitution Pipeline Project Dead). Even though Williams declared the project dead, virulent anti-fossil fuelers, afraid that the Constitution may rise again like Dracula from the dead, continued to sue in a bid to drive the very last nail in the coffin of the project, which happened last week.
