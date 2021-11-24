32 New Shale Well Permits Issued for PA-OH-WV Nov 15-21

Is the glass half empty, or half full? Last Friday MDN told you that the Pennsylvania State Public Utility Commission (PUC) issued a list of 14 new requirements for the Mariner East Pipeline projects, for all three pipelines–ME1, ME2, and ME2X (see PA PUC Continues to Dump on Mariner East Pipes – 14 New Todos). In essence, the PUC slapped yet more bureaucratic red tape on the project. At least that was our take. Call it the glass half empty view. We spotted a mainstream media article bemoaning the fact that with this latest PUC ruling anti-drilling zealots who have hounded the project for years are now pretty much out of options and resigned that the project will get completed in the next month or so. That’s a great big glass half full!

