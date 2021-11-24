ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
32 New Shale Well Permits Issued for PA-OH-WV Nov 15-21

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week Pennsylvania issued 15 new permits for shale well drilling, up nicely from the...

FERC Defends Decision to Approve Mountain Valley Pipeline in 2nd Circuit

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is (surprisingly, under the current regime) sticking up for its decision made during the Trump administration to allow Equitrans’ 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) from West Virginia into Virginia to continue working on completion of the 92% done project. A coalition of Big Green groups has repeatedly, viciously challenged and tried to block completion of the pipeline, more than doubling costs for the project due to court delays. On Friday, FERC filed a defense of its orders from late last year to allow MVP to restart construction on all but a very few locations still being litigated (primarily a small section through Jefferson National Forest).
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Fortress Permit to Ship LNG by Rail May Expire on Nov. 30

The environmental radicals on the left continue their push to defeat the construction of an $800 million liquefaction plant in Wyalusing (Bradford County), PA, meant to liquefy and ship LNG to a planned facility on the Delaware River, for exporting to other countries. The left’s latest ploy? Antis are proclaiming a special permit issued during the Trump administration that allows LNG from the Wyalusing plant to be shipped via special rail cars is about to expire at the end of this month and almost certainly won’t get renewed. In addition, antis have stirred up some of the liberal locals near the port facility where the LNG would get safely loaded onto ships. It is a continuing, coordinated two-pronged attack against the project.
TRAFFIC
PEDF Asks PA Supreme Court to Ban Shale Drilling on State Land

The so-called Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation (PEDF) lost a big court case in Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court in August (see Radical Green Group Loses Lawsuit to Block PA State Land Drilling). The radicals, via their frivolous lawsuit, attempted to block any and all new drilling for oil and gas on PA state-owned land. The judges of the Commonwealth Court rejected the ridiculous lawsuit. On Nov. 9 (last Tuesday) the radicals appealed that rejection to the PA Supreme Court. Unfortunately, the Supremes (almost all Democrats) have a habit of favoring radicalized groups like PEDF.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OOGEEP Says Oil & Gas Makes Infrastructure Bill Possible

Vice President Kamala Harris, the disappearing Vice President (her poll numbers are even worse than Biden’s) visited Columbus, Ohio last week to tout the newly-passed so-called $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Wait, you didn’t know she was in Columbus? We didn’t either. She’s virtually invisible these days. At any rate, Harris failed to mention the key role fossil fuels will play in making Biden’s infrastructure plan even remotely possible to implement. Don’t worry, the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) has a column in the Columbus Dispatch providing “the rest of the story” that Cackling Kamala left out of her talk…
COLUMBUS, OH
Talk of Scrapping WV’s New Oil & NatGas Property Tax Valuation Law

Complete confusion continues to reign with respect to West Virginia’s House Bill (HB) 2581, a new law passed on the last day of the annual WV legislative session in April. HB 2581 changes how the State Tax Department values producing oil and gas wells for property tax purposes (see WV Passes Bill to Change O&G Well Valuations for Taxes). The bill was supposed to streamline and provide a fairer system for assessing taxes on oil and gas production. It seems to have done the opposite, creating a complex system that is currently mired in controversy with both drillers and landowners confused about how much of a tax bill they will owe next year. There is serious talk of throwing out the HB 2581 law and starting over again.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Antis Out of Options After Latest PUC Ruling re Mariner East Pipe

Is the glass half empty, or half full? Last Friday MDN told you that the Pennsylvania State Public Utility Commission (PUC) issued a list of 14 new requirements for the Mariner East Pipeline projects, for all three pipelines–ME1, ME2, and ME2X (see PA PUC Continues to Dump on Mariner East Pipes – 14 New Todos). In essence, the PUC slapped yet more bureaucratic red tape on the project. At least that was our take. Call it the glass half empty view. We spotted a mainstream media article bemoaning the fact that with this latest PUC ruling anti-drilling zealots who have hounded the project for years are now pretty much out of options and resigned that the project will get completed in the next month or so. That’s a great big glass half full!
INDUSTRY
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
