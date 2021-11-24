South Korean Religious Commune Shut Down After It’s Tied to 210 COVID Cases

North Korea has sentenced a citizen to die after he allegedly smuggled in copies of Netflix’s Squid Game and gave them to high school students, Radio Free Asia reports. The smuggler brought the copies in on USB drives and SD cards and sold them to one student, who allowed multiple friends to watch the series. The streams were picked up by a government task force specialized in illegal streaming, which bans content from capitalist societies such as the U.S. and South Korea, among others, as of last year. The smuggler who brought the copies in is set to be killed by firing squad, according to the outlet, while the student who bought the copy was sentenced to life in prison. Six others who watched the show will face five years of hard labor, while teachers and school officials were fired and may be sent to remote areas for work.

