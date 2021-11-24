ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korean Religious Commune Shut Down After It’s Tied to 210 COVID Cases

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
A religious community near the South Korean city of Cheonan has been ordered closed after 210 of its 427 residents came down with COVID this week, the New York Times reports. At least 91 of the positive cases...

TheDailyBeast

England Brings Back Mask Mandates to Fight New Omicron Variant

England is bringing back public mask mandates in light of the new COVID-19 variant sparking fear across the globe. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the news late Saturday, saying mask mandates and stricter safety measures will go into effect again due to the Omicron variant, the BBC reports. Johnson also said even those fully vaccinated will have to undergo PCR testing before entering the U.K. and must self-isolate if they had any contact with new variant cases, which early evidence suggests has a higher reinfection risk. “Our scientists are learning more hour by hour, and it does appear that Omicron spreads very rapidly and can be spread between people who are double vaccinated,” Johnson said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

COVID Strain With ‘Horrific’ Mutations Spreads in South Africa

Health authorities are rushing to investigate a new variant of COVID-19 that originated in Botswana, has been spreading in South African, and appears to have a “horrific” number of mutations. It’s not yet clear how much of a threat the strain—which likely emerged from someone infected with both HIV and COVID—poses, but scientists are concerned it could trigger a fourth wave in South Africa, where only a third of adults are vaccinated. “Here is a mutation variant of serious concern,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a briefing on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News. “We were hopeful that we might have a longer break in between waves—possibly that it would hold off to late December or even next year January.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Reportedly Sentences Man to Death for Smuggling in ‘Squid Game’

North Korea has sentenced a citizen to die after he allegedly smuggled in copies of Netflix’s Squid Game and gave them to high school students, Radio Free Asia reports. The smuggler brought the copies in on USB drives and SD cards and sold them to one student, who allowed multiple friends to watch the series. The streams were picked up by a government task force specialized in illegal streaming, which bans content from capitalist societies such as the U.S. and South Korea, among others, as of last year. The smuggler who brought the copies in is set to be killed by firing squad, according to the outlet, while the student who bought the copy was sentenced to life in prison. Six others who watched the show will face five years of hard labor, while teachers and school officials were fired and may be sent to remote areas for work.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

WHO: Here’s Why We Skipped Some Letters When Naming Omicron Variant

After boggling some minds with its naming system for COVID variants, the World Health Organization made some clarifications on Saturday. In a statement, the agency explained why it skipped over the Greek letters “Nu” and “Xi” when naming the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant. It said “Nu” was skipped because of its semblance to “new,” while “Xi” was passed over because of its use as a common surname around the world. It said it had rules preventing the use of variant names that could cause “offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups”—though it did not specifically address speculation about the WHO’s supposed deference to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The organization labeled the Omicron variant a “variant of concern” on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Child First in State to Die of Rare COVID-Linked Inflammatory Illness

A Virginia child has become the first person in the state to die from a mysterious inflammatory illness affecting children that’s been linked to COVID-19, state officials said Friday. The illness, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, has been incredibly rare in COVID cases, with only about 5,500 people infected and 48 people killed. The illness can cause issues in a child’s heart, lungs, and other organs, with symptoms ranging from a fever and stomach pain to vomiting. M. Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner, said he was “devastated” by the child’s death and urged those to get vaccinated as the holiday season continues. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” he said. The child was aged between 10 and 19.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Scary New COVID Variant Prompts U.K. to Bar Flights from 6 African Nations

Britain is suspending flights from six African countries while it assesses the threat posed by a new COVID-19 variant that has what health officials have described as a “horrific” number of variations. The strain—which is known as B.1.1.529 until it is given a Greek alphabet designation—appears to have originated in Botswana and has been detected in at least 100 people in South Africa. “More data is needed but we’re taking precautions now,” Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s secretary of state for health and social care, said on Twitter. In addition to South Africa and Botswana, the ban applies to Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Europe Scrambles to Shut Out Flights From Southern Africa in Fear of COVID Super-Mutant

Europe is pulling up the COVID drawbridge again, moving to ban flights from Southern Africa after a highly transmissible new variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the region. The new variant has 32 mutations and will likely be called Nu, the 13th letter in the Greek alphabet, if officially designated a variant of concern. It’s currently known as B.1.1.529. The U.K. moved swiftly to ban flights from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Lesotho. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Friday: “The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529.” The variant has already been sequenced in Hong Kong, stoking fears it could disrupt the global recovery from the pandemic. Speaking Friday, Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described B.1.1.529 as “the most significant variant” yet found.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Paris Archbishop Says Frequent Contact With Woman Was a ‘Mistake’

The archbishop of Paris—who denied having an intimate relationship with a woman—said Friday he “poorly handled” the situation and would step down if the pope requests it. Michel Aupetit, 70, said his frequent contact with the woman was “a mistake” but that he was not “living a double life” as suggested by an article in Le Point magazine this week. The publication quoted unnamed sources who said an email Aupetit accidentally sent to his secretary exposed the alleged affair.
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

‘Afghan Girl’ of Famed National Geographic Photo Evacuated to Italy

The Afghan woman who appeared on an iconic National Geographic cover almost 40 years ago has been evacuated to Italy, the Associated Press reported. Sharbat Gulla asked for help leaving her homeland, which is now under control of the Taliban. The photo of her by Steve McCurry, titled Afghan Girl, is one of the most recognizable images of the modern era and has even been compared to the Mona Lisa. McCurry tracked down Gulla again in 2002. A decade later, she was deported from Pakistan to Kabul.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

JP Morgan CEO Walks Back Joke Over Bank Outlasting Chinese Communist Party

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon issued a formal apology Wednesday after he made a joke that his company would outlive the Chinese Communist Party. “I regret and should not have made that comment,” the banker said. “I was trying to emphasise the strength and longevity of our company.” A spokesperson went on to stress Dimon’s deference to China, saying he would “never speak lightly or disrespectfully about another country or its leadership.” “During the discussion Jamie made clear China and its people are very smart and very thoughtful,” the spokesperson added.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

‘Desperately Needed’ Military Docs, Nurses Sent to Michigan Amid COVID Spike

The federal government will send a team of military medical personnel to Michigan to help the state cope with one of the worst coronavirus surges in the country. Doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists—two teams of 22 people each—will assist doctors at hospitals run by Michigan Health & Hospital Association, which requested that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seek assistance from the federal government. Nearly 4,000 adults are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan, up 87 percent from a month ago. Brian Peters, CEO of the Hospital Association, said, “Many hospitals throughout the state are operating at capacity, delaying nonemergency medical procedures and placing their emergency departments on diversion.” Peters called the conditions in Michigan “dire” and the federal help “desperately needed.”
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

