South Korean Religious Commune Shut Down After It’s Tied to 210 COVID Cases

Europe is pulling up the COVID drawbridge again, moving to ban flights from Southern Africa after a highly transmissible new variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the region. The new variant has 32 mutations and will likely be called Nu, the 13th letter in the Greek alphabet, if officially designated a variant of concern. It’s currently known as B.1.1.529. The U.K. moved swiftly to ban flights from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Lesotho. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Friday: “The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529.” The variant has already been sequenced in Hong Kong, stoking fears it could disrupt the global recovery from the pandemic. Speaking Friday, Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described B.1.1.529 as “the most significant variant” yet found.
Comments / 0