Missouri PSC Attacks Free Speech, Orders Spire Pipe to Write Email

Yesterday the chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Richard “Dick” Glick, told everyone to calm down about extending an emergency certificate to allow the Spire STL pipeline to continue operating beyond Dec. 13 when the existing certificate expires. Then Glick took his knife out and proceeded to knife Spire in the back, calling their action in warning customers they may go without natgas this winter (if FERC doesn’t act) “fear-mongering.” Glick also said the entire situation is “a mess” and there was “no evidence” the pipeline was needed when the Commission, during the Trump years, originally approved it. Hey Dick, if people will go cold (and some may die) this winter without it, don’t you think just maybe it *is* needed after all? Why do you refuse to admit you were wrong in voting against it originally?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO