Missouri PSC Attacks Free Speech, Orders Spire Pipe to Write Email

marcellusdrilling.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat the heck? Did we just wake up in Stalinist Russia? The Missouri Public Utility Commission (MoPSC), which regulates public utilities in...

marcellusdrilling.com

themissouritimes.com

Spire vows to be ‘honest with customers’ as PSC orders it to clarify pipeline letter

Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) ordered Spire Missouri to draft a new letter regarding the possibility of the shutdown of its STL Pipeline amid controversy over its communication to customers. Spire’s outreach has been the subject of controversy over the past few weeks. The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) — which...
marcellusdrilling.com

FERC’s Glick Smears Spire STL Pipe Warnings as “Fear-Mongering”

Yesterday the chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Richard “Dick” Glick, told everyone to calm down about extending an emergency certificate to allow the Spire STL pipeline to continue operating beyond Dec. 13 when the existing certificate expires. Then Glick took his knife out and proceeded to knife Spire in the back, calling their action in warning customers they may go without natgas this winter (if FERC doesn’t act) “fear-mongering.” Glick also said the entire situation is “a mess” and there was “no evidence” the pipeline was needed when the Commission, during the Trump years, originally approved it. Hey Dick, if people will go cold (and some may die) this winter without it, don’t you think just maybe it *is* needed after all? Why do you refuse to admit you were wrong in voting against it originally?
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Powell nominated for second Fed term; regulators order Spire to address customers again

All fully vaccinated adults in Missouri are now eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot, the state health department announced Friday, within hours of federal health officials updating their guidance. The boosters are meant to be administered two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In other news from Washington, Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell will be nominated for a second term despite some calls for a shake-up at the central bank. President Joe Biden announced the nomination Monday, also saying he will nominate Lael Brainard, a Fed governor popular among progressives, as vice chair. And, in the ongoing fight over the Spire STL Pipeline, state energy regulators have raised concern about Spire’s tactics. The Missouri Public Service Commission ordered the St. Louis-based gas utility to send a new letter to customers describing its winter outlook “as accurately as possible” after concerns previous correspondence about the pipeline’s imminent closure were stoking fear.
Webster County Citizen

Missouri Public Service Commission requests Spire send new communications after using 'fear' to address natural gas supply

(The Center Square) – Spire natural gas customers in eastern Missouri should expect communication clarifying the possibility of service disruptions in December. The Missouri Public Service Commission ordered Spire on Friday to provide customers information to “better inform the public about the continued operation of the Spire STL Pipeline.”. In...
stlpublicradio.org

Spire’s messages on pipeline ‘overstate the likelihood of closure,’ per Missouri regulators

Missouri energy regulators want to know everything Spire has told its natural gas customers since this summer about the Spire STL Pipeline after finding the utility was overstating the risk to St. Louis residents’ service. Spire Missouri’s communications with its customers, according to staff of the Missouri Public Service Commission,...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Money for families to pay for heating and other utilities to be distributed

(AP) – The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of […]
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
