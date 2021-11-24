ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Emotional Dick Vitale returns to booth amid cancer battle

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhQJ7_0d5jNhCD00

Dick Vitale, a staple of college basketball broadcasts for more than four decades, was back on the sidelines Tuesday amid his ongoing cancer battle .

An emotional Vitale addressed the ESPN audience prior to calling the showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA.

“I didn’t want to cry,” Vitale said, struggling to compose himself. “I can’t believe I’m sitting here. This is really a big thrill for me. I want to thank all you people sending me so many great messages. … I want to thank my family and all the fans. My, you’ve been unbelievable.”

Vitale revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. It was the second cancer scare of the year for the 82-year-old broadcaster, who had announced in August that doctors had detected melanoma above his nose several months earlier. Vitale underwent surgery to remove that growth and was declared cancer-free soon thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210gey_0d5jNhCD00 Also Read:

Gonzaga, UCLA remain 1-2 in Top 25 poll as showdown awaits

As for the lymphoma, Vitale is undergoing a six-month chemotherapy treatment and taking steroids, according to the treatment plan he initially revealed Oct. 18. Doctors have given Vitale a green light to broadcast games in between chemotherapy sessions throughout this season.

According to USA Today, a body scan on Monday will reveal Vitale’s full course for chemotherapy treatment and determine whether to intensify the steroids.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Vitale told the newspaper in reference to the college basketball community, “(than) sitting by my second family.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Dick Vitale shares optimistic outlook for Texas basketball amid football's struggles

With the Texas football program receiving a lot of heat after Saturday's 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas, the basketball team is in good shape under first-year head coach Chris Beard, according to ESPN’s Dick Vitale. The legendary analyst could not believe his eyes when watching Longhorns football in Week 11, but he did come away impressed with Texas basketball after giving a respectable effort at the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, falling 86-74 Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duggar Baucom
Person
Dick Vitale
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces Major Update On Dick Vitale

Next Tuesday night, the legendary Dick Vitale will resume his broadcasting work for ESPN. Vitale received clearance from his doctors on Thursday evening to begin his work for the college hoops 2021-22 season. He had been previously sideline after being diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year. The 82-year-old will be...
SPORTS
snntv.com

Dick Vitale cleared for 43rd Season at ESPN

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - One month after being diagnosed with lymphoma and three months after undergoing surgeries to remove melanoma, ESPN’s Hall of Fame college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will return to call the first game of his 43rd season on Tuesday, Nov. 23 featuring No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 UCLA in the Good Sam Empire Classic.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Steroids#Espn#Gonzaga#Usa Today#Cbb
KHQ Right Now

'Santa Claus came early.' Inside Dick Vitale's battle against lymphoma and how ESPN's iconic voice returned to call Gonzaga vs. UCLA

Technically speaking, Dick Vitale has been absent from the broadcast booth for only two weeks, but it may feel like a lifetime for a college basketball audience that’s always associated the start of a new season with Vitale’s iconic voice, shiny bald head and larger-than-life personality. Recently, it was life...
BASKETBALL
GamingToday

3-Point Shots: Dick Vitale Returns For Gonzaga-UCLA As College Hoops Converges In Las Vegas

I had slinked behind the official scorer’s table in Miami, covering a Hurricanes hoops game more than 20 years ago, with no clue how to navigate the arena. And there was Dick Vitale, having stood up, outstretched welcoming paw. Was that for someone behind me? I actually looked. I had never met Vitale, so I introduced myself. He acted as if we were old pals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Dick Vitale gets emotional during first broadcast since cancer diagnosis

An emotional Dick Vitale was back courtside for his first broadcast since being diagnosed with lymphoma. The 82-year-old Vitale broke down during the open to the college basketball game between No 1. Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA, won 83-63 by the Bulldogs, Tuesday night on ESPN. His partner on the call, Dave O’Brien said this was a game Vitale had “circled for a long, long time” and that it’s “just awesome” to see him. Vitale said he didn’t want to cry, but the importance of the moment took over.
BASKETBALL
thespun.com

College Basketball World Reacts To Dick Vitale’s Emotional Return

On Tuesday night, the college basketball world welcomed a beloved soul back into the broadcast booth. Before he made his return to the booth, Vitale made a very honest admission. He said once he was diagnosed with cancer just over a month ago, he never thought he’d return to the booth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nbcrightnow.com

TV Take: Dick Vitale's return highlights ESPN production worthy of 1 vs. 2

One would think nothing could upstage a matchup of the two top-ranked college basketball teams. But then one would have underestimated the power of self-promotion at ESPN, the network broadcasting Gonzaga’s Final Four rematch with UCLA on Tuesday night. From before the opening tip – the first one this season...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

WATCH: Dick Vitale makes emotional return to UCLA-Gonzaga broadcast

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale made an emotional return to the sidelines on Tuesday night. Entering his 43rd season with ESPN, Vitale received jarring news heading into the 2021 college basketball season: after years of holding charity events, spreading awareness and raising money for cancer research in honor of his friend, legendary coach Jim Valvano, Vitale learned that he too had been diagnosed with cancer. But after undergoing treatment for lymphoma, Vitale made his long-awaited return to the sidelines as No. 1 Gonzaga played No. 2 UCLA in Las Vegas.
BASKETBALL
Sporting News

Dick Vitale makes emotional return to broadcasting following cancer diagnosis: 'I can't believe I'm sitting here'

ESPN's most famous college basketball announcer has made his return to the booth for the 2021-22 season. He's back, baby!. Dick Vitale, 82, called the highly anticipated Gonzaga-UCLA matchup on Tuesday, his first appearance on a game broadcast since he was diagnosed with lymphoma in October. This year marks his 42nd season commentating games for ESPN.
BASKETBALL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy