ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

A Coach, a Lawsuit and an Alleged Gender Double Standard

By Ellen J. Staurowsky
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sao0_0d5jNVYN00

How much does gender bias and gender stereotyping affect the work life of college coaches and perceptions of leadership on the part of players? Through the lens of a lawsuit filed by former Boston College women’s soccer coach Alison Foley, who alleged gender discrimination as a basis of her termination, it’s quite a bit. According to the complaint, Foley started her 22-year tenure as head coach of the Eagles women’s soccer team in 1997, becoming the winningest coach in program history, with 280 wins and 15 NCAA tournament appearances.

Foley alleges that in 2018, a month after finishing another season that surpassed expectations, both in terms of wins and fundraising, she was asked to meet with then athletic director Martin Jarmond and vice president of human resources David Trainor. During that meeting she learned that Jarmond and Trainor had determined there were problems with the culture of the team, reaching that conclusion without observing practices or traveling with the team, and without consulting the senior associate athletics administrator, Matt Conway, who had. Further, a recording of a conversation that Foley had with an athlete, following a night class and recorded without Foley’s knowledge, had been used to fuel further concerns about Foley’s fitness, given a perception that the coach slurred her words and might have been drunk. Faced with the ultimatum of resigning or being fired, Foley opted for forced resignation.

Foley argues in her lawsuit that her advocacy to be given a multi-year contract and to be treated equitably, in comparison to her male colleagues, was a source of tension between her and Trainor. She claims her apparent failure to create a positive team culture and alleged mistreatment of her players instead served as pretext for her dismissal. In a statement to The Boston Globe , Boston College defended its decision to, as the school claims, not renew Foley’s contract, denying that gender bias entered the picture.

In support of her position, Foley cites numerous studies that document the gendered dynamics in college athletic departments that leave female coaches vulnerable on two fronts. First, they note that gender stereotypes influence the public expectations—of administrators, athletes and parents—surrounding female coach behavior, setting up an atmosphere wherein assertive or aggressive behavior is viewed less favorably when demonstrated by female coaches. Second, they further argue that a gender-based double standard operates among administrators, who respond more dramatically when complaints are filed about female coaches and also don’t respond drastically enough when complaints about male coaches come up.

Ellen J. Staurowsky, an internationally recognized expert on social justice issues in sport, is a full professor of sports media at Ithaca College.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Cleveland Guardians Settle Name Lawsuit With Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland, it seems, is big enough to have two Guardians. In the wake of the Ohio flat-track roller derby team suing the erstwhile Cleveland Indians baseball team in federal court last month for trademark infringement, the two teams on Tuesday announced they had reached “an amicable resolution.” Both teams can use the Guardians name. It is unclear from the announcement if the baseball team paid or otherwise compensated the roller derby team. The resolution, which could have been reached before the two teams battled each other in federal court and at the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, will enable the baseball team to...
NFL
New York Post

Student suspended for saying there are only two genders, lawsuit claims

A New Hampshire teenager is suing his school district after he was allegedly suspended from athletics for saying there are “only two genders.”. The Exeter High School freshman said in the suit that he was hit with a one-game football suspension in September stemming from a text conversation he had with another student off school grounds.
EXETER, NH
mtpr.org

Former coach sues University of Montana over gender discrimination

A former head coach of the University of Montana women’s basketball program is suing the school over alleged gender discrimination. It’s the second gender discrimination lawsuit filed against UM in the past year. Shannon Schweyen claims she was fired from the position based on her gender. Court documents in Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
555
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy