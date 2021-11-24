Death Investigation Underway After 3-Year-Old Falls From 17th Floor Window Of Near North Side Building

CHCIAGO (CBS)– A death investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy fell from a 17th floor window on the Near North Side.

Chicago police said the 3-year-old fell from a building in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital, and has been identified as Lamar Roach Jr., of Pilsen.

Police said Lamar might have pushed out a screen window before falling, and was not home alone at the time. Police said the incident is “currently being investigated as accidental.”