Chicago, IL

Death Investigation Underway After 3-Year-Old Falls From 17th Floor Window Of Near North Side Building

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHCIAGO (CBS)– A death investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy fell from a 17th floor window on the Near North Side.

Chicago police said the 3-year-old fell from a building in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital, and has been identified as Lamar Roach Jr., of Pilsen.

Police said Lamar might have pushed out a screen window before falling, and was not home alone at the time. Police said the incident is “currently being investigated as accidental.”

Pamela Marinelli
3d ago

Something off bout this off course they didn’t throw her but how does this happen charge them at least with negligence caused death 3 years old

biko
3d ago

who has there window open at 11pm at night, it's cold outside, I got my heat on,

Say it Loud
3d ago

Something not right. It's cold outside and was quite windy. Why would window be open? Someone threw that child out window.

