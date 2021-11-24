Hannah Berner Claims She Left Summer House As To Not Jeopardize Her Relationship With Des Bishop Following Tumultuous Season

The debut season of Winter House is coming to a close, which means Bravo has to be gearing up to release a new season of Summer House (at least, that’s what I’m telling myself to get by). The Good Vibes Tribe has been through quite a lot since we last saw them living it up in the Hamptons. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are finally (for real) married . Paige DeSorbo went searching down South and found herself a new man — Southern Charm star, Craig Conover . Ciara Miller is in the middle of a love triangle with Austen Kroll, which is the worst place to be. Oh, and rumor has it Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard might be more than friends again these days, but only time will tell.

The next season of Summer House is sure to be different, particularly now that Hannah Berner has exited ( read: was potentially fired ) from the show. She claims she just outgrew the show, but her final season of drama with Luke Gulbranson was the nail in her coffin . She came to the reunion , shed some tears, and never looked back. Well, unless she’s dissing her former co-stars (aside from her Giggly Squad BFF Paige ) now that she’s out of the picture.

Hannah recently spoke to an astrologist for People’s Celebrity Astrology Investigation to talk about her life and her time after the show. We know going to a psychic wasn’t exactly beneficial for Hannah in the past, so this could have been a recipe for disaster.

During the reading, Hannah made the claim that she decided to quit the show to work on her relationship with her fiance Des Bishop. Remember him? The one Hannah hooked up with in Kymanda’s bathroom who also looks like an older version of Kyle? Those were the days. “I feel like reality TV gave me this limelight that I loved, but it took away the privacy that I didn’t know was important to me until I got into a relationship that I cared about,” Hannah said. “[I] realized that I have to protect certain things in my life and I had to basically let go of this fabulous reality TV lifestyle for love.” Sure, Jan. Whatever you need to tell yourself. After the mark she left on the cast, I don’t think anyone was shocked she wasn’t coming back.

Hannah also spoke about her future with Des , including a wedding, kids, and all of the other fun stuff that comes into play in married life. “It’s funny because I am in between wanting to start a family after getting married or wanting to dig deep and focus on more my own stuff,” she added. Alright girl you do you. Even though she’s still figuring it out, something tells me LoverBoy will not be served at Hannah and Des’s impending nuptials. I just have a feeling.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

