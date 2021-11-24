The Best and Worst Hours to Drive on Thanksgiving, According to AAA

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush.
TSA says Wednesday was the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday alone, TSA reports 2,311,978 people passed through security. They said it is the highest number of daily passengers since Feb. 28, 2020, when 2,353,150 were screened.
TSA checkpoint travel numbers are updated daily.
