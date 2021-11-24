TikTok’s Unofficial Bridgerton Musical just got nominated for a Grammy

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical that went viral on TikTok has just been nominated for a Grammy.

The creators of the musical, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, received their first Grammy-nomination on Tuesday for Best Musical Theatre Album.

The pair, who boast more than 2.5 million TikTok followers, first shared their concept and song snippets for the musical on Barlow’s page back in January with the simple question, “What if Bridgerton was a musical?”.

The musical duo then wrote, composed and released The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical in September which features 15 songs based on the hit Netflix series.

The tracks include an emotional duet called Burn for You, written from the perspectives of the stars of season one – Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

It also features the song If I Were A Man, sung from the viewpoint of Eloise Bridgerton played by Claudia Jessie, which is a fan-favourite that has over 10 million views alone on TikTok.

Barlow and Bear - which is what the pair are known as professionally - have amassed more than 200 million views in total under ‘#bridgertonmusical’ on TikTok, and their songs have attracted countless shares and covers from fans of the series.

Even some of the Bridgerton stars themselves have shared positive reactions to the musical, including Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington. She said the musical was “right up my street”.

On the musical’s creation, Barlow said: “It was a passion project from the beginning. We didn’t do it to make money, we didn’t do it to get famous. We just did it because we love to write and we love Bridgerton.”

The pair shared their tearful reactions to their Grammy nomination on TikTok on Tuesday, which has since received almost one million views and more than 250k likes.

On the night of their Grammy nomination, Barlow and Bear even bumped into Bridgerton star himself, Jonathon Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton. What a coincidence!

On her Instagram, Barlow described the nomination as “the biggest honour of my life”.

Season two of Bridgerton will be released next year and the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2022 – and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for nominees Barlow and Bear!