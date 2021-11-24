ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere Recap: The Clint Barton School of Mentorship

By Daniel Chin
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series premiere of Hawkeye opens in the middle of the MCU’s Battle of New York, the showdown between the Avengers and an Asgardian trickster god and his alien army that served as the climax to 2012’s The Avengers. But the scene begins far away from the heart of the fight,...

www.theringer.com

epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Hawkeye TV Spot Shows How Clint Gets His Trick Arrows

In the lead up to Marvel's Hawkeye debut on Disney+ in a couple of weeks, a lot has been made of Clint Barton's trick arrows. The character, played by Jeremy Renner, has long been the best archer in the world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's got a few new toys this time around. In the Hawkeye trailers, as well as the extended look released on Disney+ Day, Kate Bishop and Clint are involved in a car chase and the duo have to use a lot of the trick arrows that inhabit Clint's bag. Some may be wondering where all of the fancy new arrows came from, but a recent TV spot shows that they actually aren't that fancy at all.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Latest Hawkeye Clip Takes Aim at Clint Barton’s Branding Issues

Marvel’s Latest Hawkeye Clip Takes Aim at Clint Barton’s Branding Issues. As if the holidays weren’t already stressful enough, Clint Barton has to spend part of the Yuletide season helping out Kate Bishop, a young woman who has been making new enemies around New York using Clint’s Ronin persona. And although the Tracksuit Mafia is no joke, Marvel’s upcoming Hawkeye series is leaving plenty of room for levity. In fact, the studio is highlighting one such moment in a brand new clip from the series, which you can check out below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hawkeye: New Clip Shows Clint Throw Kate Under the Bus in Hilarious Meeting With Her Mom

Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released a new clip from the upcoming Hawkeye series, in which Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) visit Kate's family...and it's basically as awkward as you might expect it to be when a young woman takes a middle-aged celebrity home. In this case, there's the extra wrinkle that the two are clearly hiding something from Kate's mother, and Clint goes out of his way to poo-poo everything Kate says to try and throw momma off the trail. He also wants to make it clear they aren't partners. Or friends, really.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
TVLine

Hawkeye Sneak Peek: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Team Up Against the Tracksuit Mafia — Watch

Hawkeye’s Clint Barton never misses — and neither, it would seem, does his would-be protégé Kate Bishop. In our exclusive sneak peek at the six-part Disney+ series, which you can check out above, the onetime Avenger (played by MCU vet Jeremy Renner) squares off against the Tracksuit Mafia in a very dangerous game of “hot potato with Molotov cocktails.” But Kate (Dickinson‘s Hailee Steinfeld) can also hold her own in a fight, as proven when she takes perfect aim at one of the gangsters and destroys the fiery bottle in his hand.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye character posters feature Clint, Kate and Lucky the Pizza Dog

Spider-Man: No Way Home may have grabbed all the headlines with its trailer today, but don’t forget we’ve got another Marvel Cinematic Universe offering to enjoy before Tom Holland’s web-slinger swings into cinemas as next week sees the two-episode premiere of Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series Hawkeye. Check out the latest character posters for the show featuring Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and Lucky the Pizza Dog…
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on Why They Loved Filming the Dialogue Scenes Between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld about making the latest MCU series. During the fun interview, they talked about why the Disney+ Marvel series can explore more of a character’s backstory, the great character stuff between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop that they’re excited for the fans to see, how the series gets into the cost of Clint putting his body on the line, what it’s really like behind-the-scenes when you’re filming a big action set piece for Marvel, and more. In addition, I asked Steinfeld if she’s excited to one day film Young Avengers and Renner talks about why he loves playing Hawkeye.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Hawkeye Promo Includes Hilarious Reference to Clint's Classic Comic Costume

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are premiering on Disney+ next week, and fans are eager to see what's next for Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton. Renner first appeared as the character in 2010's Thor and went on to become a Marvel Cinematic Universe staple by co-starring in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. There have been many changes made to Clint from the comics, but it seems like some classic moments are getting referenced in his first standalone project. In a new promo for the show, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop draws a picture of Hawkeye, and it's a hilarious nod to the character's original comics costume.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hawkeye: Monday Night Football Spot Shows Off Clint and Kate's Accuracy

A collaboration between Hawkeye and ESPN's Monday Night Football shows off the archery skills of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. The dance crew Jabbawockeez help introduce the highlight video that recruits the Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Since ESPN and Marvel Studios are both owned by Disney, the conglomerate often does cross-promotion between its entities. Since Hawkeye is only a few days away from its official release, the NFL matchup of the New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers puts the archers' accuracy to the test.
NFL
ComicBook

Barton Teaches Bishop the Tricks of the Trade in Marvel's Hawkeye Spot

Who says an old dog can't teach new tricks? Former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) still has a trick arrow or two up his sleeve when he mentors young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Marvel's Hawkeye. Set in post-Blip New York after Avengers: Endgame, Clint reluctantly partners with Kate — an expert archer and his biggest fan — when enemies from his violent past return. In the new Marvel Studios series premiering November 24 on Disney+, it's going to take everything in Clint's bag of tricks to wrap up an Avengers-level threat and get home to his family in time for Christmas.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Hawkeye’ Director Rhys Thomas On Exploring the Price of Clint's Superhero Life in the Disney+ Series

With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with director Rhys Thomas about helming some of the MCU series. As most of you know, Hawkeye takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) go down a dark path of vengeance in Asia following the dusting of his family during the Blip. Of course, that wasn't the end of it, as Barton also saw his friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone on the planet Vormir. The series incorporates both of these elements and introduces fan favorite Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, along with a golden retriever named Jolt performing as fan-favorite character Lucky the Pizza Dog. Florence Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). The series is produced by Thomas, Kevin Feige, Trinh Tran, and Jonathan Igla, with episodes directed by Thomas and Bert & Bertie.
MOVIES

