The ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere Recap: The Clint Barton School of Mentorship

With the six-part Hawkeye series starting to stream on Disney+ November 24th, I recently got to speak with director Rhys Thomas about helming some of the MCU series. As most of you know, Hawkeye takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) go down a dark path of vengeance in Asia following the dusting of his family during the Blip. Of course, that wasn't the end of it, as Barton also saw his friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone on the planet Vormir. The series incorporates both of these elements and introduces fan favorite Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, along with a golden retriever named Jolt performing as fan-favorite character Lucky the Pizza Dog. Florence Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). The series is produced by Thomas, Kevin Feige, Trinh Tran, and Jonathan Igla, with episodes directed by Thomas and Bert & Bertie.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO