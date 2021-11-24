ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis-Company Valuations and Climate Strategies Are Poles Apart

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Companies in the most polluting sectors that have invested in climate action often find themselves valued below peers that have been slower to do so, highlighting the difficulty of getting shareholders to back sustainability. Investors have poured more than $30 trillion https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/sustainable-investments-account-more-than-third-global-assets-2021-07-18 into environmental, social and...

