ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

6 things to know for Rams vs. Packers in Week 12

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNzhD_0d5jLnQ900

The Packers eliminated the Rams from the playoffs last season, beating them at Lambeau Field in the divisional round. On Sunday, the Rams will get a chance to avenge that loss, once again visiting Lambeau for a Week 12 matchup.

It’s a game that both teams would love to win, though the sense of urgency might be a bit higher for the Rams as they try to chase down the Cardinals in the NFC West. It’s also an opportunity for Los Angeles to earn a statement win in the midst of so many saying this team lacks a quality victory outside of beating the Bucs in Week 3.

Looking ahead to this matchup, here are six things to know for Rams-Packers on Sunday afternoon.

1

Packers have won six of the last seven meetings

Although the all-time series is tied 47-47-2, the Packers have owned this matchup as of late. They’ve won six of the last seven games against the Rams, which goes all the way back to 2007. Obviously, the Rams weren’t very good until Sean McVay arrived in 2017, and since then, it’s been a much closer matchup.

The Rams are 1-1 against the Packers with McVay as their coach, winning in 2018 and losing in the divisional round of the playoffs this past January. The Rams had lost five straight to Green Bay from 2007-2015 before McVay was hired.

2

Packers have 2nd-most YAC/reception, fewest drops in NFL

The Packers have dealt with injuries and absences due to COVID-19 at the wide receiver spot this season, but their receiving corps has still been very reliable and productive. According to Pro Football Reference, the Packers have dropped just nine passes as a team, tied with the Seahawks for the fewest in the NFL.

Additionally, they gain an average of 6.2 yards after the catch per reception, which ranks second in the league only to the Bengals. For comparison, the Rams have 18 dropped passes (seventh-most) and average 5.6 yards after the catch per reception (10th).

3

Matt LaFleur, Joe Barry both coached on Sean McVay’s staff

McVay and the Rams should be familiar with some of the concepts that Green Bay uses. LaFleur was hired as the Packers’ head coach in 2019 and has had remarkable success since then. This past offseason, the Packers brought in Barry as their defensive coordinator to replace Mike Pettine in that role.

LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 before leaving to join the Titans in 2018 and eventually the Packers a year later. Barry joined the Rams in 2017 when McVay was hired and was their linebackers coach and assistant head coach for four years before Green Bay brought him in this season.

4

Matthew Stafford is 4-3 in his last seven games vs. Packers

Stafford has not had much success against the Packers throughout his career. When he was with the Lions, he went just 7-13 against Green Bay, losing each of his last three starts. But before those three losses, he and the Lions dominated the Packers.

They won four straight against Green Bay in 2017 and 2018, with final scores of 30-17, 35-11, 31-23 and 31-0. In that stretch, Stafford threw nine touchdown passes and had zero interceptions, throwing for at least 323 yards in each game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t play in those two 2017 matchups, however, due to injury.

In his last six games at Lambeau Field, Stafford is 3-3.

5

Packers and Rams are both top five in offense DVOA

Despite the Rams’ recent struggles on offense, they’re still one of the top teams in offense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), according to Football Outsiders. The same goes for the Packers, who rank 17th in scoring and 18th in yards.

The Packers are fifth in offense DVOA (13.2%), while the Rams are second (16.4%). Both teams have had their low points this season – they’ve each scored 20 or fewer points three times – but when healthy, these are two of the best offenses in football.

6

Von Miller and Aaron Donald have 5 total sacks in 5 games vs. Packers

Miller and Donald must both enjoy playing against the Packers because they’ve put up solid numbers when facing Green Bay.

In three games against the Packers, Miller has three sacks. He had two in his first game against Green Bay in 2011, also recording three quarterback hits in the Broncos’ 49-23 loss. He added another sack and two more QB hits in 2015, but he was blanked in 2019, his last game against the Packers.

As for Donald, he has two sacks in two regular-season games against Green Bay. Both of them came in their 2018 win over the Packers, also adding four QB hits and two tackles for a loss.

Comments / 0

Related
PackerCentral

Packers vs. Rams: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t lost back-to-back regular-season games under coach Matt LaFleur. In those bounce-back games, they haven’t faced anyone like the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are loaded, which is why they are road favorites. They’ve got an elite quarterback, a stud receiver and...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams vs Packers: Bold Predictions for an NFC playoff preview

Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers may be an early showing of this year’s playoffs. Coming off of a bye week, the Rams are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and will be looking to end their two-game losing streak while the Green Bay Packers will be hoping to recover from a divisional loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Seahawks#American Football#Cardinals#Bucs#Rams Packers#Pro Football Reference
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
NESN

Rams vs. Packers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 12 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a potential NFC Championship matchup. Los Angeles comes into this contest relatively healthy, with Leonard Floyd (concussion) being the only notable name on the injury report to start the week. Green Bay is much more banged up and has several stars dealing with injuries. Aaron Rodgers (toe) and David Bakhtiari (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice. Malik Taylor (abdomen) and Kevin King (hip/knee) joined them on the sidelines. Those limited in practice to open the week include Aaron Jones (knee), who is actually ahead of schedule, Davante Adams (ankle), Rashan Gary (elbow), and Allen Lazard (shoulder).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy