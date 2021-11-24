‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Plot and Air Date

After tonight’s debut on the Paramount Network, where can you find Mayor of Kingstown episode 2? When can you watch it?. The first thing we should note here is rather simple: If you’ve got Paramount+, you’ve already got an opportunity to stream the show! It second episode, titled “The End Begins,” is already available online. If you do want to watch it on television, meanwhile, you’ll have to wait a little while longer. Episode 2 is currently set to air next Sunday following Yellowstone season 4 episode 4. It is not going to be a permanent thing to have the Jeremy Renner series from Taylor Sheridan air on the network; instead, this is what Paramount is doing to convince people to subscribe to the streaming service. Mayor of Kingstown is an intense, big-budget project and it’s one of the things that Paramount+ is banking on to turn themselves into a destination for premium content. Another one is the Yellowstone prequel 1883, which we will have an opportunity to discuss a little further over the coming weeks.

