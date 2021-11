Finally, there’s an MMORPG out for your iOS or Android mobile devices. What’s that, you say? You already have those? Well, Elysium Lost is still out there now, and it has something new that you might not have seen. No, not the waifish lady in heels with inexplicable angel wings; no, not the giant flashing popup on your screen asking you to pay money. It’s the fact that one of your basic classes is Dragon Slayer. Have you seen that before?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO