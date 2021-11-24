Artificial intelligence tool predicts treatment response and survival in small cell lung cancer patients

H. Jack West, MD, considers the transition from therapeutic bleakness for advanced non–small cell lung cancer in his early career to the current clinical setting in which patients have seen dramatic benefits for years at a time. By way of relating one of his first patient experiences with immunotherapy, Dr West suggests that therapies such as nivolumab have substantially altered the realm of treatment for advanced NSCLC, such that dramatically improved survival rates prompt the question as to whether what was once impossible is now possible.

