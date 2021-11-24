ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Artificial intelligence tool predicts treatment response and survival in small cell lung cancer patients

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers identify set of patterns from CT scans to help predict patient’s response to chemotherapy. Researchers at the Center for Computational Imaging and Personalized Diagnostics (CCIPD) at Case Western Reserve University have used artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patterns on computed tomography (CT) scans that offer new promise for treating patients...

