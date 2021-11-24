Chicken hearts and squirrels - 'The Great' banquets uncovered

Nature may not be kind, but Pamela Loxley Drake learned early on to accept people who are different.The tailless squirrel hops across the yard. The baby seems to have lost most of its tail either by birth or by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The other squirrels try to attack the baby. Nature does not seem to accept differences, especially those that happen in birth. He lived down the road with his mother. I am not sure how old he was when first I became aware of him as I was just a child. They...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO