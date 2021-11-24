ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Birthday Celebrations: November 24-25, 2021

By Heath Bradberg
 4 days ago

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, DATE, INCLUDE

Wednesday, November 24th
Juan Davila 49
Cory Braden 41 Love Mom
Jeremy Fritze 34
Marina DeHoyos 21 Happy 21st Birthday Baby girl! Love Mom, Luciano, Augustine, and Orlando
Gema Box 12 Happy birthday to an awesome grand daughter. Love grandma
Kally Gonzales 6 Love, mom, dad, brothers, and sister
John Henry Benes

Thursday, November 25th
PAULA PRESTON 53 HOPE U HAVE A HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE U YOUR FAMILY
Landyn Jackson 13 Happy Birthday Landyn!! Love you very much, Momma and DaKayla.

Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.

Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

