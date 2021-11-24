ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

30 years later, I'm thankful for Matthew Sweet's music. It made Arizona feel like home

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjnrG_0d5jKYNb00

You never know when gratitude is going to hit.

But you know it when it does. Anything can spur it. A song you haven’t heard in a long time plays on the radio. Rummaging through a closet turns up an unexpected reminder.

Or a random headline takes you back to something that changed your whole perspective on place and identity even if you didn’t know it at the time.

And for that, you can feel thankful.

For me, it was seeing a random headline zip by on one of the scores of newsletters that clog my email inbox. (Like Bart Simpson, I can’t help but feel partially responsible.)

Matthew Sweet’s seminal album “Girlfriend” was turning 30.

'Girlfriend' was a godsend upon its release 30 years ago

OK, the original response was not gratitude. It was horror at the realization that if one of my favorite albums is 30 years old, I’m 30 years older than the first time I heard it.

So I listened to it again and realized a couple of things. One: Power pop ages nicely. And two: This was the album that made Arizona feel like home when I listened to it three decades ago.

In 1991, I was working as the city hall reporter for The Arizona Republic, living in a Tempe apartment. This was preferable to my previous beat as a night-cop reporter and the awful hours the job required — 3 p.m. till midnight, Tuesday through Saturday. Which was preferable to my beat before that, living in Kingman where I was the sole reporter in The Republic’s Western bureau.

But I learned a lot in Kingman. Like how to be alone. I grew up in Virginia, the youngest in a large family who always had a lot of friends, something that continued when I moved to North Carolina for work. My girlfriend stayed in North Carolina as we navigated a long-distance relationship. So this was a big change. Movies, books and albums helped. But it still could be lonely.

'Come Sail Away':How 'Freaks and Geeks' is helping me get through the holidays

Changing Hands, Zia Records and Long Wong's were favorite haunts

After moving to the Valley I spent a lot of my off-hours and most of my money at two places: Changing Hands Bookstore and Zia Records. Oh, also a third: Long Wong’s, for beer, wings and live music, not in that order.

Anything new by a writer or musician I liked was a big deal.

Thanks to the encyclopedic knowledge and record collections of my friends Jon and Ed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where I got my first newspaper job, I had heard Matthew Sweet’s first two albums, which most people didn’t know existed. Ed became the long-serving and esteemed music critic in Winston-Salem. Jon now works at the LA Times. They introduced me to more music in five years than I’ve heard ever since.

Those first albums, “Inside” and “Earth,” were glossy and over-produced, but with great pop hooks and some fantastic guest artists (Bernie Worrell, Chris Stamey, Aimee Mann, Robert Quine, Richard Lloyd). But they were flat. I liked them enough to bring along to Kingman, though, and to invest in whatever Sweet came out with next.

After a year in Kingman, I took that knowledge and those albums to Tempe. I knew “Girlfriend” was coming on Oct. 22, so I hustled over to Zia’s old location off Mill Avenue when I had a day off and bought it. Something to look forward to, but not expecting a whole lot. So I got home, put the CD on in my boxy secondhand Sony player and walked to the kitchen to make dinner. Perhaps canned chili mixed with mac and cheese? Bon appetit.

From the opening chord of “Divine Intervention,” the first song, I was floored.

Stunned.

I forgot about dinner, got a beer, sat down and listened to it all the way through. I called my girlfriend — only fitting, given the album's title (and even though it's a breakup album at heart). Then I called friends, most of whom will still vouch that I made them listen to the record about 10,000 times. I listened to it again as I finally made dinner — and several more times that night.

There was a loneliness in Sweet’s voice and some of the melodies. When one of the best songs on the record is called “You Don’t Love Me” it’s hard to escape that feeling. The crunchy straightforward production accentuated it. Lloyd and Quine’s stinging guitars brought Sweet's immaculate pop instincts to life in a new way.

But that wasn’t it, not entirely.

Really hearing this record for the first time helped put Arizona in context

I’d lived in Tempe for about six months and had been spending time looking back, to the life I had before. Because of how I’d heard Sweet through my friends in North Carolina, there was a connection to the past.

But this record — just that opening chord — was the first time I really felt like I was here, this was home, this is something I discovered here and I am going to remember.

And I do. It’s still great and the opening chord still grabs me.

Standing in the living room of a tiny Tempe apartment is kind of a weird place to have a eureka moment. But this album meant looking forward, figuring out a life here. It was new and fresh and unexpected.

So was everything else.

I’m thankful, then and forever forward, for Matthew Sweet’s “Girlfriend,” for the opening chord of “Divine Intervention,” for a sketchy CD player (but good speakers) and Zia stocking a record. I knew I wanted it. I didn't know I needed it.

The album was a huge leap forward for Sweet. It was for me, too. The girlfriend I called then is now my wife. But the soundtrack to the start of the rest of my life, a belated but essential welcome to Arizona, even though Arizona has nothing to do with the record.

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk. Subscribe to the weekly movies newsletter.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today. What are you waiting for?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ Lifetime Movie Live or Later

In You Make It Feel Like Christmas, a workaholic needs a little extra convincing from an old friend to make it home for the holidays. This is an all-new 2021 Lifetime movie for this holiday season. The You Make It Feel Like Christmas Lifetime movie’s premiere date and time is...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Kingman, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Entertainment
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Tempe, AZ
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aimee Mann
Person
Robert Quine
Person
Bernie Worrell
Person
Matthew Sweet
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Freaks And Geeks#Beer
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Eighties pop star Debbie Gibson: ‘The price of fame is high. I have a therapist on speed dial!’

Thirty-three years ago – in musical terms, an epoch – Debbie Gibson was the most famous American teen pop star on Earth. At 17 she was as loved by teenagers as Billie Eilish was at 17, in polar opposite ways. Gibson, uncool and critically dismissed, was the wholesome, toothsome innocent who sang upbeat, unapologetically weedy songs about adolescent love. Eilish, peerlessly cool and critically sacred, remains a sad-eyed cynic singing unapologetically disturbing songs about death, sex and generational neuroses. If popular culture is unrecognisable from 1988, as it should be, one aspect remains identical: the constant judgment of female public figures over their physicality, as Eilish always is and Gibson still is, harangued on social media for being “too thin” since her 2013 Lyme disease diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin: ‘I’ve been made a villain because I’m a woman’

In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, much of the world’s attention was focused on the violent storming of the US Capitol, and whether Trump might be removed from office a week or two early. But for Carole Baskin, the hippyish 60-year-old thrust into fame last year by the release of the seven-part docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, there was a more pressing question afoot: whether Trump would issue a presidential pardon to Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), the mulleted, polygamous, uber-eccentric zoo owner convicted in 2019 of plotting to murder her.
POTUS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

85
Followers
372
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy