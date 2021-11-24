ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Former England captain Michael Vaughan will play no part in the BBC's coverage of the upcoming Ashes series after being named in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Rafiq alleged that Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009. Vaughan has strongly denied the accusation.

"While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment," the BBC said in a statement.

"We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest."

Vaughan said he was disappointed with the decision but added the problems afflicting the sport were bigger than his plight.

"Very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS (Test Match Special) on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues and friends, but looking forward to being behind the mic for @foxcricket in Australia," he wrote on Instagram.

"The issues facing cricket are bigger than any individual case and I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all."

The 47-year-old, who has been an analyst with the BBC since 2009, was dropped from a radio show by the broadcaster earlier this month after the allegations came to light.

The five-test Ashes series between England and hosts Australia begins in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

The racism scandal that has engulfed English cricket also had former players at Essex saying that they suffered racist abuse at the club.

One of Essex's principal sponsors - training and skills provider Seetec - have now suspended ties with the team "with immediate effect."

"Any form of racism should not be tolerated. We encourage sports clubs to work with their local community to celebrate diversity and work at all levels to root out racism, wherever it manifests," a spokesperson for Seetec told Reuters.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

BBC stand by Michael Vaughan despite racism allegations

The BBC will stand by Michael Vaughan and “expect” to work with the former England captain again despite standing him down ahead of the Ashes after his name was mentioned in Yorkshire’s report into the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.Vaughan has been accused of making a racist remark ahead of a Yorkshire match in 2009, which he strenuously denies, though Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasa also claim to have heard it.And the BBC removed him as part of their Ashes coverage last week, stating that it would not be “appropriate” to include the 47-year-old at this time.In a statement, the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Michael Vaughan: BT Sport reviews Ashes coverage plan in wake of racism claims

BT Sport is reviewing plans to use Fox Sports commentary for its Ashes coverage with former England captain Michael Vaughan currently part of the Australian broadcaster’s team.Vaughan was implicated in allegations of racism made by his former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq which the 47-year-old categorically denies as “completely false”.After being stood down from his BBC radio show earlier this month, Vaughan was subsequently left out of the corporation’s team for the upcoming Ashes tour because of what was described as a potential “conflict of interest”.On Wednesday, Vaughan responded in a post on Instagram to say he was “very...
SOCIETY
KTVZ

Vaughan dropped by BBC over involvement in Yorkshire crisis

SALFORD, England (AP) — Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been dropped by the BBC because of his involvement in the racism crisis enveloping county club Yorkshire. Vaughan has been accused of using racially insensitive comments toward a group of players of Asian ethnicity in 2009 while they were at Yorkshire. Vaughan has denied the allegations and said his reputation has been “trashed unfairly.” The BBC uses Vaughan as a pundit. The broadcaster says it isn’t currently appropriate for him to have a role in coverage of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia and for wider elements of the sport “while he is involved in a significant story in cricket.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Michael Vaughan omitted from BBC team for Ashes to avoid ‘conflict of interest’

Michael Vaughan has been left out of the BBC team for the upcoming Ashes tour of Australia.The BBC said it had taken the decision to avoid a potential “conflict of interest” in relation to ongoing allegations of racism.The former England captain was stood down from his BBC radio show earlier this month after being implicated in allegations of racism made by his former team-mate Azeem Rafiq which Vaughan denies.For editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the...
SPORTS
Michael Vaughan
Person
Michael Vaughan
BBC

Ashes: Michael Vaughan not part of BBC coverage

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will not be involved in the BBC's coverage of the Ashes in Australia. He was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club. Vaughan, 47, said he is "very disappointed" and wants to be "part of the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

BT Sport's Ashes coverage in turmoil just 12 days before first Test as plans to block out Michael Vaughan's commentary are undone by former England captain being contracted to Australian rights holders Fox Sports

BT Sport’s plans for their live Ashes coverage have been thrown into turmoil only 12 days before the first Test in Brisbane, due to the ongoing furore surrounding Michael Vaughan. As Sportsmail revealed on Thursday, BT are adamant they do not want to use Vaughan following allegations he used racist...
SPORTS
Reuters

Giles bats for Vaughan to get second chance amid racism allegations

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Former England captain Michael Vaughan deserves a second chance after being embroiled in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, the director of England men's cricket Ashley Giles has said. Rafiq alleged that Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian origin that...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#England#Bbc Radio#Asian#Tms#Instagram#English
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan breaks his silence: Former England captain says 'I'm sorry' to Azeem Rafiq amid racism allegations as ex-cricketer insists he was 'proud as punch' of Asian stars playing for Yorkshire

Michael Vaughan has broken his silence as the former England captain apologised to Azeem Rafiq in the wake of his involvement in cricket's racism crisis. Vaughan, 47, was accused by former Yorkshire star Rafeeq and two other Asian team-mates of saying 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it' ahead of a cricket match for the county in 2009.
SOCIETY
Reuters

Reuters

